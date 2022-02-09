The large dumpings of snow over the past month have been good for snowmobilers, and in turn good for local businesses the sledders can access.
Enthusiasts from across the Island have been flocking to the Southern Kings area in recent weeks, riding the trails and enjoying meals at Ocean Acres Cottages and Campground.
Owner Sharon Swift said it’s because of the snowmobilers they keep their restaurant, The Deck, open all winter. The trail is groomed right up to the front door of the business, located outside Murray Harbour.
“They make my winter,” she said. “The sleds are a very important part of our business, both in our cottages and our restaurant.”
Ocean Acres is accessible to sledders so business is booming, especially on the weekends, to the point more staff are being sought.
Ms Swift said they’ve seen about 135 snowmobilers this winter, often in large groups. Restaurant capacity is only 15 at the moment due to Covid restrictions, but the sledders are very understanding and wait on their machines for a table to open up.
The restaurant is opening at 11:30 am now instead of the usual 8 am due to the lack of staff, but Ms Swift said she’s getting higher volume of customers now with reduced hours than before.
“My sales this January are more than last year and we’re in a pandemic.”
More snow earlier in the winter has been a big reason for that. Last year, there wasn’t enough snow until early February.
Many of the sledders come from West Prince. Ocean Acres is a member of the PEI Snowmobile Association and the fact they are open is advertised to enthusiasts Island-wide.
One interesting trend for the campground is they mostly see male snowmobilers during the week, with women and families showing up more on the weekends.
Peakes Tee is another business in the area open to snowmobilers.
Darlene Hendricken, co-owner of Peakes Tee, said revenues have increased by about 70% since snowmobile season began. This much snow makes for one of the busiest times of year, along with golfing in the summer. The trails run right past the business.
The restaurant has also been seeing snowmobilers from across the province, and their business has helped make up for losses created by the potato wart crisis.
“We live in a small community surrounded by family farms and a lot of the people that (would normally) be grading (potatoes) now would be coming down to eat. They’re not working so that has had a big effect on us,” she said.
The restaurant is open seven days a week now to take advantage of the snowmobile boom, except for storm days, which have been increasingly common in the first five weeks of 2022.
There were three significant winter storms in January and one last week, mostly taking place on weekends. According to Environment Canada, some of those storms left more than 70 cm of snow on the ground at the East Point weather station.
Last weekend’s storm left more than 80 cm on the ground, and there has been at least 50 cm for snowmobilers to ride on every day for the past month.
