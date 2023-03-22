Ask an avid snowmobiler from eastern PEI about this past winter’s absence of snow and they’ll likely say it was one of the worst seasons they’ve experienced.
“The furthest we’ve been is down through our field; we did it twice,” Gerry Foote of Kilmuir said. “There wasn’t enough (snow) on this end of the Island.”
Mr Foote noted he and his wife Wendy didn’t buy a Confederation Trail pass this year. They waited until after Christmas hoping for improvement, but soon realized it wasn’t worth it to pay the $300, which would allow them to use the trail and other routes managed by the PEI Snowmobile Association.
“For us, if there’s no snow, there’s no-go,” Mr Foote said.
Carson and Ambyr Cooper of Murray River, however, did buy passes. “And we never even went out once,” Ms Cooper said.
“The problem is that to access our part of the (Confederation Trail), you’ve got to go through an open field. It was a plowed field with no snow cover, so it would ruin your snowmobile,” Mr Cooper added.
The Coopers had hoped the recent special weather statement predicting up to 20 centimetres of snow would provide one final stretch of good sledding. The forecast was a dud and much of the precipitation came in rain and freezing rain.
Mr Cooper said the lack of snow was a shame, as the popular winter activity is great for the local economy. “(Snowmobiliers) will stop at a local gas station for a jug of oil, or something to drink.”
Deryl Peters, manager of Dave’s Snowmobile Repair, based in Warren Grove, and servicing sleds from customers Island-wide, says things looked promising in the lead-up to winter. But once the first week of January passed with little snow in sight “people had turned off from it.”
Mr Peters said even a good late snowfall wouldn’t have lasted long. “It’s getting too warm, it’s too late in the season.”
Mr Peters, whose family business has operated since the early 1970s, said he’s used to the occasional lacklustre winter.
“It comes in five to 10-year cycles,” he said. “It goes up and down, ebbs and flows. 2018 was a poor year, while in 2022, there wasn’t much snow, but it was a great season.”
PEI Snowmobile Association trail manager Dale Hickox estimates sales of trail passes are down about 10 to 12 per cent from last year.
He points out part of that decrease followed two years of record growth triggered by pandemic-related travel restrictions.
“Most of our sales happen prior to December 31, and all of a sudden after two years of record growth everywhere in North America ... obviously everyone is able to travel again,” he said.
“We expected some downfall because of that. Some went back to Florida, instead of taking out the machine they bought in 2021.”
The association would normally sell an additional 300 to 400 passes following the early bird deadline on December 31, but “they hardly sold” this year because of the lack of snow.
Climate experts say the long-term effects of climate change increased the likelihood of similar winters in the future.
Xander Wang, associate professor of the UPEI School of Climate Change and Adaptation, has researched the potential effects of climate change on both the temperature and precipitation for Atlantic Canada.
Dr Wang explained the study examined three scenarios, with even the best-case scenario showing continuing increase in temperature and precipitation, before stabilizing in the middle of this century.
That scenario showed a jump in the minimum temperatures from December to February - by as much as 5.8 degrees Celsius in December alone. That scenario also showed a big increase in winter precipitation - 27.8 per cent in December, most notably.
“Winter activities will be affected, precipitation will probably quickly turn from snowfall to freezing rain, or rain,” Dr Wang said.
He said while there are certainly cycles in the short term, such as El Niño and La Niña, the prevailing trend of increasing average temperatures “is pretty consistent.”
While there isn’t any specific PEI data, Dr Wang said research will continue, with a focus on the effects of climate change on specific locations and on human activity.
“We want to do a more comprehensive assessment, and (climate change’s) potential implications for your daily lives.”
Regardless of the cause of a poor winter, the impact goes beyond snowmobilers not being able to ride the trails. It also impacts the many service stations and restaurants that fuel up both snowmobilers and their rigs.
“We were lucky to have maybe 10 to 20 snowmobiles (all winter,)” Sherri Keefe at Miller’s Murray River Esso said. “(In past years), there would be quite a few. They would come in groups, and the (pumps) would be full with people pumping gas.”
Ms Keefe said the high cost of fuel has prevented many people, not just snowmobilers, from travelling as much as they’d like.
In Warren Grove, Mr Peters estimates he received only about 20 per cent of the business from the year prior. He said snowmobiling can be an expensive sport, and can leave a bad taste in people’s mouths when the winter is poor.
“In 2022 ... to justify the cost - registration, trail passes, servicing (the snowmobile) - it ends up costing thousands of dollars,” he said.
While Mr Foote was disappointed he couldn’t get out on his snowmobile much this year, he still takes the situation in stride.
“At the end of the day, it’s a luxury sport,” he said. “If you have a big new machine, you feel obligated to ride it. We have older machines so if it snows, that’s great. If not, we’re not out too much.”
