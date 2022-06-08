Alyson Belanger was horrified and saddened by the number of dead and dying gannets on Bothwell beach on May 28.
She lost count after 20.
“You can see quite a ways in the distance and I could literally see white spots all the way up the beach,” she said.
“To see a dead gannet is not out of the ordinary, they do injure themselves quite a bit diving into the water,” Ms Belanger said.
The local resident walks the two-and-a-half kilometre stretch of beach regularly and might see one or two dead birds a year.
Knowing there was something wrong she called Fish & Wildlife to report it and soon found out she was the seventh caller that day.
The gannets are the latest victims of the avian influenza virus, a strain of flu which has been detected in at least two dozen other wild birds since the beginning of the year on, said Doctor Megan Jones with the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative (CWHC). The birds found at the end of May are in addition to that.
“We have tested 23 birds from PEI and 22 of those were deemed positive at the lab at the (Atlantic) Vet College,” Dr Jones said, noting samples have to be verified by the national lab, but it does appear they will be deemed positive cases.
Dr Jones said gulls are also among the shore birds that tested positive.
It is standard practice to test a sampling of the birds.
“You don’t need to test every single bird to know a disease is present in the population,” Dr Jones said.
The virus affects multiple organs.
People who have seen live infected birds have reported strange behaviour such as not being scared of humans and those on the water swimming in circles. There is no treatment for the virus and any sick birds are being euthanized.
“This virus is totally new for our area, but from what we have seen from the birds we have had a chance to examine the disease is very, very severe and there is no specific treatment we can give them,” she said.
While there is still no indication on how widespread the virus is, Dr Jones said developments are being closely followed by several organizations.
PEI Fish and Wildlife are tasked with collecting dead birds found on PEI along with National Park staff.
CWHC also has a group in Quebec where gannets have been brought in for testing. The Canadian Wildlife Service is also paying close attention to numbers nation-wide.
It is estimated hundreds, if not thousands of birds have succumbed to the virus in Atlantic Canada alone, Dr Jones said.
“Right now we don’t really have a blueprint for what is going to happen,” she added.
“What we are recommending is that people at least try to protect their domestic poultry from being exposed to wild birds. Foxes have tested positive, increasing the risk to domestic birds.
So far there have been no outbreaks on PEI farms.
“Provincial and federal public health are also paying close attention and that’s because technically this virus can affect humans,” Dr Jones said.
While the risk is considered very low, recommendations are for people not to handle directly any wildlife suspected of having the virus.
With respect to gannets Dr Jones said there is added risk.
“Gannets themselves are strong birds with very pointy beaks and they can injure people quite seriously,” she added.
Back at Bothwell Beach, Ms Belanger hasn’t seen another large influx of the gannets and her hope is not to.
Dr Jones said there is a possibility that with the warmer weather, the virus could decrease.
People are asked to keep their dogs on leash and call Fish and Wildlife at (902) 368-4683 to report any dead or dying birds.
