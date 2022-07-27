slides

Passengers, wearing lifejackets, were required to get onto slides on both sides of the upper deck of the ship. All passengers and crew members were taken safely to the wharf in Wood Islands. Gordon Stewart photo

Had the fire on board the MV Holiday Island happened last year or further offshore, the evacuation procedure would have looked much different for passengers last Friday.

Northumberland Ferries Limited installed the two emergency response slides used to evacuate the burning ship, just before opening for business this season.

