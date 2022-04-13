With a number of major storms and rising gas prices, the Department of Transportation expects this winter’s snow removal costs will be slightly higher than the average in recent years.
The budget has normally been between $18 million and $22 million per winter, said highway maintenance director Steve Szwarc, and he expects this year to come in on the high end of that scale.
The past few winters have often seen less ice cover and a yo-yo effect between freezing and thawing. This year the province has been hit with several massive storms, often lasting for multiple days.
“We’ve definitely had some more snow,” Mr Szwarc said. “But we’ve been dealing with snowfalls starting Friday and going through until Sunday, instead of multiple quick runs.”
As of a month ago, the hours worked by snow removal employees were on par with other years because even with longer storms, there hasn’t often been a need to clear snow morning after morning or deal with a lot of black ice.
With drastic increases in fuel prices, he said the department is still working out how much extra the costs will be for operating snowplows.
The province has a seven-year contract in place with private contractors, who do some of the work along with the government fleet. It will expire on April 15, 2026. There are 21 private companies contracted for highway snow removal, including five in eastern PEI.
Between November 15 and April 15 each winter, the companies are paid a per-kilometre rate. If it snows after April 15, the department either uses government equipment or in the case of a major snowfall, contractors are paid by the hour to do the work.
Mr Szwarc said the hourly rate can range from $60 to more than $100 depending on the age and type of equipment. It generally works out to less money after April 15 because the per-kilometre rate prior to that is to maintain one kilometre of road throughout the entire winter.
He said in most years it’s unlikely to have a major snow event after April 15 that requires calling in contractors.
PEI was most recently hit by a blast of wintry weather on April 4, with upwards of 30 cm falling in parts of eastern PEI. Mr Szwarc said plows were dispatched as soon as the snow started, but with how quickly it came down and poor visibility, the work was slow.
