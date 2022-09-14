This weekend the highways and byways of eastern PEI will be extremely busy with the return of the 70 Mile Coastal Yard Sale.
The exposure this event brings to the area is unparalleled. Thousands of people come in search of the bargain of a lifetime, or an item they never knew they needed until they spotted it on a makeshift table on someone’s lawn.
I mean come on, who doesn’t like a good treasure hunt right?
Registration is strong for this event, yet there will no doubt be yard sales along the route that aren’t registered.
Some people say, what’s the big deal?
They aren’t cheating or breaking any laws right?
But what they are doing is piggy backing on someone else’s hard work.
And in my books that just isn’t a decent thing to do.
The crowds are there thanks to the countless hours of work done by volunteers with the Wood Islands and Area Development Corporation.
A registration fee is a small price to pay for all the potential buyers who end up coming their way.
Yard sales are held all season long, but this one takes the cake when it comes to variety of selection.
And with so many people (and vehicles) on the go, keeping safety in mind is of utmost importance.
Roads lined with vehicles should instantly trigger the message to SLOW DOWN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.