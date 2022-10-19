Business pic_col

There’s still time to attend several free barbecues hosted by CBDC PEI East in celebration of Small Business Week. The remaining barbecues will take place from 11 am to 1 pm, Wednesday at Elliot’s General Store in Bothwell, Thursday at Daryl’s General Store in Georgetown, and Friday at St Peter’s Bay General Store. CBDC PEI East staff are also dropping off gift bags to local businesses across the region. From left are finance controller Rachel Llewellyn, administrative assistant Courtney Foote, client information officer Emma Gamble and business developer loan officer Helen Antle. Missing are executive director Martina MacDonald and account manager Terri Taylor. David MacDonald photo

Small Business Week (October 17th) has always been about recognizing the importance of local businesses to the eastern PEI economy. But Martina MacDonald, executive director of Community Business Development Corporation PEI East, located on Main Street, Montague, says this year’s edition is a strong reminder of how critical small business truly is.

“It’s been an extremely challenging few years for small businesses (in eastern PEI), and the effects of Fiona have been the icing on the cake (for some,)” Ms MacDonald said. “This is a time to thank them and to celebrate them.”

