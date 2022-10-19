There’s still time to attend several free barbecues hosted by CBDC PEI East in celebration of Small Business Week. The remaining barbecues will take place from 11 am to 1 pm, Wednesday at Elliot’s General Store in Bothwell, Thursday at Daryl’s General Store in Georgetown, and Friday at St Peter’s Bay General Store. CBDC PEI East staff are also dropping off gift bags to local businesses across the region. From left are finance controller Rachel Llewellyn, administrative assistant Courtney Foote, client information officer Emma Gamble and business developer loan officer Helen Antle. Missing are executive director Martina MacDonald and account manager Terri Taylor. David MacDonald photo
Small Business Week (October 17th) has always been about recognizing the importance of local businesses to the eastern PEI economy. But Martina MacDonald, executive director of Community Business Development Corporation PEI East, located on Main Street, Montague, says this year’s edition is a strong reminder of how critical small business truly is.
“It’s been an extremely challenging few years for small businesses (in eastern PEI), and the effects of Fiona have been the icing on the cake (for some,)” Ms MacDonald said. “This is a time to thank them and to celebrate them.”
To underline the importance of small businesses and the many unique communities they serve, CDBC PEI East have hosted free barbecues all week, at a different location each day from 11am to 1pm.
The barbecues are taking place at locally-owned corner stores, “the heart of each community,” as Ms MacDonald puts it.
The remaining barbecues will be Wednesday, at Elliot’s General Store in Bothwell, Thursday at Daryl’s General Store in Georgetown, and Friday at St Peter’s Bay General Store.
Previous events were at Coopers Red & White in Belfast, and Butler’s Clover Farm in Murray Harbour.
It’s a chance for small business owners to meet with staff and discuss the many support programs CBDC PEI East has to offer. The CBDC can help entrepreneurs looking to either start up or expand their business, and also provides various training sessions.
“The whole goal is to raise awareness of the value of these small businesses to our communities,” she said. “Without them, we lose the heartbeat of the region.”
The business community has faced several recent challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, the devastation wrought by Hurricane Fiona. Ms MacDonald pointed to the example of tourism operators who reached out after being impacted by Fiona’s wrath.
“Bed and breakfasts, the power went out and (guests) checked out,” she said. “People who hike and bike the trails cancelled because the trails were damaged.”
But Ms MacDonald knows the eastern PEI business community will stay strong.
“They bounce back every time, with the help and support of their neighbours.”
