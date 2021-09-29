The former mayor of the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings, RMEK, says the current Municipal Government Act is not working for smaller municipalities.
Grace Cameron resigned from her position last month after serving as mayor for close to three years.
“Some of the work I have been doing is outside the purview of the mayor and this has become as issue,” Ms Cameron said.
“As is the case with many of the small municipalities when you only have a CAO that works part time it is difficult for that person to get everything done. If you want to get it done someone has to pick up the slack, but that isn’t consistent with the MGA.”
Ms Cameron said the extra work wasn't an issue, but the fact that government doesn’t see the disconnect or the struggles municipalities are having.
Speaking as a private citizen she said smaller municipalities will continue to have to deal with those challenges unless changes are made.
“Some are quite small and they have neither the volunteer base or the tax base to run a municipality properly,” she said.
During her time as mayor, Ms Cameron excused herself from many of the council meetings after declaring a conflict of interest in discussions dealing with the proposed wind farm, but she did not state that conflict as part of her reason for resigning as mayor.
Ms Cameron’s letter of resignation was given to council at the municipality’s September meeting.
Council is still undecided as to whether or not a by-election will be held to replace the mayor, CAO Sonya Martin said.
Council has a six month window to decide on a by-election and since that wait will bring them to within a year of the next municipal election they may forego attempting to fill the vacancy right now.
Cost is also a factor.
“It cost $5,000 for the (2018 municipal election) and if we have two running back-to-back that is quite a bite out of the budget for a non-budgeted item,” Ms Martin said.
For now former deputy mayor Danelle Elliott has taken on the role of mayor and she has appointed David Stewart as deputy mayor.
Ms Martin said council can function with five members and the mayor provided a quorum attends each meeting.
