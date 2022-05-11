You too ...
Those two words struck me down like a bolt of lightning. It’s amazing what it takes for some self-realization to kick in. Back in mid-March I had driven to Ontario to visit family, and while I was there, I stopped in to visit my friend who has owned a bar in Kitchener since 1986. It was ‘the old stomping grounds’ in my Kitchener days, and Lorne, the owner, guided this bar through the pandemic and made it out the other side. Lorne is 75-years-old. He looks 45, acts like he’s 35, drinks like he’s 25 and runs the place with his son, who is now 50, and will likely retire before his dad. It’s just that kind of place. I spent a lot of time there.
During my lunch with Lorne, a bartender, who yes, had been there since 1986, came in for his shift, saw me, and came over to say hello. But the first words out of his mouth were, and said with a smile, “You too.” He motioned his finger up and down my stomach. I smiled and asked how he was, but I knew immediately how I was, and that was not too good.
Like myself, the bartender had gained a bit of Covid weight and his ‘you too’ was a clear indication he thought I had gained weight at the same rate. My months of denial summed up in two words. He was right. My inactivity combined with my nightly Covid snacking pattern clearly brought home why my shirts were tight and I needed to buy new pants.
Somewhere along the way, and at my age, I seemed to make snacking a competitive sport, and I was competing against myself. And winning. I convinced myself the snacks I was eating were the ‘good kind’, but are there any good kinds? After lunch when I got back to the place I was staying, I did a quick inventory of those so-called ‘snacks’. There were the fabulous sticky buns my daughter had bought for me at the bakery. My son-in-law’s mother has a baking business and she sent over eight delicious butter tarts. I had purchased six banana chocolate chip muffins for my stay, and I placed them beside the chocolate chip cookies I bought ‘just in case’. Just in case I wanted to add another 200 calories per cookie. I’m not mentioning the caramel corn here, because it was on sale and you could get three bags for $9. How can you not get it? At the very least I could take some for the drive home. None made it on the drive home.
I had been living in a world where I would see 100 pictures of myself, find one good one, and discard the truth the other 99 showed. And they showed a guy who had earned the title of ‘you too’. I was weight blind. If I sucked in my gut enough, I could still wear the majority of my golf shirts ... around the house. I was convinced ALL my jeans shrunk in the wash over the past year.
I arrived back home and on March 17, after talking to Heather, I made a change. I cut out all snacks, cold turkey. I changed my diet, portion size and what, and how I eat.
As of this writing, I’m down almost 20 pounds. I’m going to lose at least another 20 and hopefully more. I’m not asking for kudos, nor am I lecturing, but rather treating this column like ‘Snackers Anonymous’. The first thing you have to do is admit you have a problem. So, there you go.
