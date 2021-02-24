Janice MacKinnon Donaldson knows snow.
She grew up in eastern PEI, but the resident of Burleson, Texas has never seen snow in that state like they received last week when 15 centimeters fell in the middle of a week of freezing temperatures.
The snowfall which lasted a couple of days back in mid-February was accompanied by minus 17 degree Celsius temperatures at the coldest on February 15. More than four million homes and businesses lost power across the state of Texas during the subfreezing temperatures.
While much of the state was plagued with power outages, causing burst pipes, Ms MacKinnon Donaldson hasn’t had to deal with any of that.
Her son Jacob, who lives in Huntsville, south of Burleson, lost power for 24 hours.
Ms MacKinnon Donaldson has been a resident of the Lone Star State for 27 years and says they have winter, but nothing compared to PEI.
“We have had no ice or snow here for the past five years,” the former MacKinnon’s Point resident said.
“The snow we do get is so wet and the ground is so warm it doesn’t stick.”
Ms MacKinnon Donaldson is a nurse at a hospital in Fort Worth and while they didn’t lose power there either, a few employees stayed put during the worst of it and there were others who couldn’t make it in to work.
The unconventional weather began on Thursday, February 11 when temperatures plummeted, creating black ice on many of the roads.
Six people died as a result of a 133 vehicle pileup on an interstate in Fort Worth. Black ice was most likely the cause.
Some of the people in the accident were involved in health care. Two of Ms MacKinnon Donaldson’s co-workers were in the accident, but thankfully they weren’t injured.
“They don’t prepare here, there are no salt trucks or anything like that,” she said.
Because they aren’t prepared for winter conditions, what would be considered fairly normal for PEI has turned into emergency conditions for many in Texas.
Schools and grocery stores closed down and delivery trucks weren’t moving.
“My side street has snow all over it and at home they would be out salting and sanding so people can actually get out and drive in it, but not here. It is kind of treacherous on the side roads still,” she said last week a few days after the snow.
By the end of last week things started to open up again.
She admits she has had a bit of nostalgia and was happy to get to use the winter boots she bought five years ago, just in case.
“I’ve kind of enjoyed it a little bit,” she said. “To me this is like a real Canadian winter.”
While the extreme cold was unconventional for Texas, temperature swings are not uncommon. Ms MacKinnon Donaldson expects everyone will be back in shorts and flip-flops by next week.
