Some local snowbirds said the negatives still outweigh the positives when it comes to traveling south in the face of the pandemic.
“You could say if you go down there and live in a bubble maybe you’re okay, but why would you pay to go do that,” Charlotte Crawford said.
Ms Crawford and her husband Wayne had been traveling south for the winter months for close to 20 years, but the Montague couple haven’t been back since the spring of 2020.
“Then there is the health care,” Ms Crawford added. “I haven’t even looked into what it might cost to get health insurance and if the hospitals are full of people with COVID what happens if you get sick even if you have insurance?”
The Crawfords don’t own property in the US and travel to different destinations, typically spending four months of the year in the southern States.
“People that own seem more compelled to go,” Ms Crawford said.
But that isn’t the case for Marian and Dan MacLean, also of Montague.
They own a mobile home in a retirement community in Florida and have no desire to rush back just yet, despite the fact there is no border issue with flying into the States from Canada.
“Getting there is not an issue because we can fly, but health issues and safety issues have been the concern,” Ms MacLean said.
The MacLeans are both double vaccinated and are optimistic for a trip in the new year provided the situation improves in Florida.
“Apparently in the area we are living in, depending on who you are speaking with, it doesn’t seem to be as bad as it is in some areas,” Ms MacLean added. “Unless you are there how good is the information you are being fed?”
Both couples were quick to heed the call to come home back in the spring of 2020.
The MacLeans flew home and while it was an anxious time due to the uncertainty of what exactly COVID was at that time, Ms MacLean said the only hiccup was changing their tickets to an earlier date because the airlines suddenly became swamped with requests.
The Crawfords drove home and while it was ‘somewhat scary” having to stop they did breathe a sigh of relief once they crossed the Canada/US border.
“If we were newly retired I think it might be frustrating not to be able to travel,” Ms Crawford said.
They haven’t left the Island since the spring of 2020 and are quite content to stay put.
Ms MacLean looks forward to the day when there is a bit more freedom, but for now it isn’t a big issue.
“My life didn’t change a lot because of COVID, only that it interfered with our playtime,” she said.
As of September 22 the US continues to temporarily limit the travel of individuals from Canada into the United States at land ports of entry along the United States/Canada border. Only essential travel is allowed.
On the Canadian side, the federal government continues to recommend avoiding nonessential travel outside Canada until further notice, but no border closures are in place.
According to the Canadian Association of Snowbirds stats there are about 5,000 snowbirds in PEI, 1,500 of whom were association members in 2020.
