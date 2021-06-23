I’ve often thought about things I’ve missed, or things I’ve lost out on doing, during the past 15 months of this, hopefully soon-to-be-coming-to-an-end, pandemic. I’m mostly talking about not seeing my kids and grandkids, now for over 500 days, and the loss of the ability to travel, which I love doing.
But this week I wondered what have I gained during this time? When I started to make a list, I discovered there are many things that I’ve done, that I wouldn’t have done, had there not been a pandemic.
First: This column. I was forced into quarantine in March of 2020 after coming home from Florida, and wistfully began daily musings on Facebook to share with my Facebook friends the trials and tribulations of isolating, and in my case, isolating from Heather for 14 days. About halfway through, the owner of this very publication sent me a message asking if I would be interested in doing a column like this on a weekly basis. It’s 15 months later and I’m still at it.
Second: I finally bought my long-coveted riding lawn mower. I could afford it because of the money we were saving by not traveling anywhere. It took a couple of pandemic summers to pull off, but it’s in the garage right now. In fact, it’s right beside my long-coveted gas powered whipper snipper. But that’s a whole other story.
Third: I made a music video with two friends who were 1,600 kilometres away in Kitchener, Ontario. I was hesitant at first, mainly because this old garage band drummer was only ever mediocre at best, and pretty rusty. But I managed to rent microphones to put around my drum kit, and recorded myself while I played along to guitars and singing already recorded and sent my way. If you’ve been on social media at all, you’ve likely seen the biggest stars in the music business do this. This was not that, but it turned out great and I think my grandkids saw me drumming for the very first time.
Fourth: I grew a beard. Fun while it lasted.
Fifth: We took seven PEI stay-cations with our eighth coming at the end of this month. This afforded us the opportunity to really explore what the Island has to offer, and I will say we’ve been to two places twice. Funny thing is, each of those places is less than 50 minutes from our driveway, one is only 25, yet because it’s PEI, we felt like we had escaped into a whole different world. I certainly have a new, highly tuned appreciation for all we have to offer here.
Sixth: I bought a new truck. A big honkin’ truck, which I probably didn’t need but totally love. I plan to drive to Ontario quite a few times in the coming year or two, and I wanted enough room to haul the grandkids around once I got there. My old rig had front seats but just tiny, squishy, small bench seats in the back. Now I could host an entire dinner party back there.
Seventh: I helped build a deck. This is something I hadn’t done in maybe 25 years. But when step-daughter Hillary asked if I could build them a deck, I was all in. Made the plan, cost it out, bought the wood and our little crew then went to work to have it finished by last July 1st. Fun fact - the price of that deck would be over double if we were to build and finish it by this July 1st.
Finally. I got two doses of a vaccine that wasn’t even invented when I first started writing this column. Think about that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.