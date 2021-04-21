Another successful Lobster Trap was held in Souris last weekend with 32 teams participating. I saw most of the draws and it certainly looked like everyone was having a good time.
Ian MacDonald wanted to express much thanks to all who volunteered for the event. Especially Shane MacClure and Sandra Hodder for making the schedule and keeping the cohorts separate.
The A division winners were David Rice, Daryl Campbell, Shelly Rice and Tracy Campbell. Runners up were Larry Richards, Katelyn Green, Paul Morrison and Alice Rice.
B division winners were Merlin Mooney, Wayne Chaisson, Patty Mooney and Doreen Gallant.
C division winners were Ronnie MacKinnon, Bev Thomas, Kate O’Hanley, Haley MacKinnon and Glen Coffin. In the B division the winners were Kyle Kickham, Mark Mahar, James Beaton and Chris MacPhee. This finishes up another successful season for the Souris Curling Club.
At the Montague Curling Club Robert Jenkins, Eric Decoursey and Kayla Jenkins had a nail- biter going on Monday against Scott Annear, Bernie Holland and Brian Crane. Tied coming home, Scott made great angle raise to steal the win.
For the last night of Island Construction Mixed there was a major upset. Khris O’Brien, Janice MacBeth and Jason Matheson pounded Wayne Chaisson, Gaylene Nicholson, Dwayne MacKenzie and Sandra MacKay.
In closing I want to comment that with all our struggles through Covid, it was a great season for all and shows us what we can do when we have make things work. See you next year.
