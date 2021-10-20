Lance Underhay says he’s had to raise his prices for poultry twice this year due to growing feed prices, but his customers are understanding.
Mr Underhay, who farms in Eglington with his wife Sarah, said feed prices have doubled since they began raising birds in 2019. They have up to 300 on their property.
The birds are pasture-raised, so grass and bugs account for 10% to 15% of their diet, but the rest is feed, which he estimated has gone up 50% this year.
The farm sold poultry for $3.75 a pound at the start of the year, then increased it to $4, and later had to increase it to $4.25.
Mr Underhay said they haven’t lost customers because the increase in feed prices is common knowledge.
Cardigan Feed owner Mary Van den Broek-Grant says the culprit is rising prices for wheat and corn, two of the main ingredients in poultry feed. Wheat is up 15% since the start of the pandemic and in some cases, over the winter, corn went up by as much as 45%.
She said that’s because of worldwide supply and demand issues caused by the pandemic, and a strong North American export market.
“The market is extremely volatile, so the prices go up and down like a yo-yo,” she said. “Consumers are going to be noticing it in a big way this coming year.”
Ms Van den Broek-Grant said supply management has kept a lid on prices for milk and poultry, and consumers perhaps don’t appreciate that.
“It’s the poultry producers and dairy farmers that are needing to absorb those increases in prices.”
Janet Hilliard-Murphy, general manager of the Chicken Farmers of Canada, said the demand for corn and soybeans and challenging growth conditions in the west are also responsible for increases.
This has resulted in price jumps all along the chain, from the live price to wholesale to retail.
Despite the increased retail prices, farmers see very little of that money, she said.
“The farmer’s share, while driving significant economic contributions to Canada’s GDP and economy, is really just a small part of the prices Canadians pay for the chicken they buy in stores or restaurants.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.