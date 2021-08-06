The return of the Eastern Eagles soccer tournament in late July is being heralded as a major success by coaches, business owners and visitors.
The population of Montague roughly doubled during the July 23-25 weekend. More than 80 teams along as parents and coaches jammed the soccer complex, as well as local roads and businesses.
Pizza Delight owner Kate Kenny said the restaurant was extremely busy throughout the tournament, which helped it catch up on some bills. The business gives out 200 prizes for honours such as player of the game.
“We did very well. It was great for the staff, great for the business, great for the town, especially with (the effects of) COVID. It was good to see all the kids out and having fun. Things seemed like they were getting back to normal.”
Norm Blais, coach of a Riverview, New Brunswick under-11 boys team that won its division, said he came away impressed with the whole experience.
Many members of the Riverview contingent stayed at accommodations in Charlottetown or Cornwall due to the lack of hotels in the Three Rivers area, but Mr Blais said his group spent more time in Kings County than they normally would for PEI tournaments. His family stayed in Vernon Bridge at a short-term rental.
“With the Eagles organization having taken the risk and the effort to put this on, that gave us a chance to see another side of the Island that maybe traditionally we tend not to take part in. As a visitor and a family coming in from the outside, we got to explore some parts we don’t typically explore.”
Many went to beaches and some also explored parts of Montague and Georgetown. Many players and parents spent significant time at the Lucky Bean Cafe, he said. The community was very welcoming, he added, with a pleasant atmosphere at any store they entered.
Riverview players got prizes from places like Totally Taco Eatery and Subway, and he said the prizes result in many more people visiting the businesses than just the recipients.
“It was enough to keep them excited and motivated. You’ve got one kid who’s got a prize, so now you’ve got mom, dad and siblings going to buy food there too.”
Mr Blais said the kids were very happy to participate in the tournament after the sporting landscape having been turned upside-down the last year and a half.
“We felt it was very well organized. In spite of the overabundance of rain, it was definitely a nice facility to play some soccer games and have our group take part in. It was easily accessible, a nice location and the schedule was quite great, actually,” he said. “Clearly the community rallied around it as well.”
He said the experience was fairly seamless in terms of COVID protocols as well.
“The protocols were a little less stringent than they needed to be, but things went smoothly. Everybody got their games in. It wasn’t hard to get a hold of tournament organizers.”
Jenna Croucher, one of the coaches with the Souris under-11 girls team, said the kids loved the prizes from the aforementioned businesses as well as What’s the Scoop?
“It was nice to have a treat for hard work and so nice to see local places supporting young athletes,” she said.
The tournament was “awesome,” she said, well-organized and not much different than before the pandemic.
“We were glad to be able to enter the tournament with such a solid plan because we know how nice it was for the girls to be able to get a sports weekend in like they would have before COVID,” Ms Croucher said. “The staff and volunteers were super helpful, fixed any problems we had and answered any questions we had, and the refs they had were great for coaching our girls.”
Cory Deagle, the Eagles’ facility director and tournament co-chair, also helped coach the Morell Strikers under-18 boys to the division championship with a 1-0 win over Riverview in the final. He said they really enjoyed participating after so long without any major tournaments.
“All the talk was about how busy Montague was and how long it took you to get from one end to the other. I think a lot of people were excited to see that many cars and that much business in Montague again.”
He said the Eagles have estimated in the past their tournament brings an economic spin-off to the area that is probably north of $250,000.
“We’re talking a couple thousand people coming into the town,” Mr Deagle said. “Our final game on Sunday, the whole sideline was lined full of people so that was nice to see. With everything going on the past year and a half, I think people were just excited to get out and about.”
