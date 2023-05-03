Coronation tea

Susan MacLeod and Annette Power are excited to be involved with organizing a Coronation Tea to be held later this month at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Montague. Charlotte MacAulay photo

To continue the celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III which will take place on May 6, St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church will host a Coronation Tea on Thursday, May 20.

Organizers Susan MacLeod and Annette Power are excited to mark the occasion and welcome PEI Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry to the event.

