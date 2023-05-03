Social event to raise a cuppa in honour of king Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email May 3, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Susan MacLeod and Annette Power are excited to be involved with organizing a Coronation Tea to be held later this month at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Montague. Charlotte MacAulay photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To continue the celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III which will take place on May 6, St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church will host a Coronation Tea on Thursday, May 20.Organizers Susan MacLeod and Annette Power are excited to mark the occasion and welcome PEI Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry to the event.Paying homage to the King is just one reason they chose to host the tea now. “Practically speaking, tea fundraisers are always popular,” Ms MacLeod said, adding this will be the first “sit-down” fundraising event since the pandemic.“The theme will mean something to a lot of people,” Ms Power, who already has her fascinator picked out, said. The fare includes a wide variety of delicate finger sandwiches and delectable sweets all to be presented on fine china.The Lieutenant Governor will speak about the coronation and background music will be provided by pianist David Thompson.There will be two seatings. The first is from 1:30-2:30 pm and the second from 3-4 pm.Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling 902 969-1311. 