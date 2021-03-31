Re: Paul MacNeill’s Second Opinion, Wednesday, March 24, 2021 - A year of angst and amazement
Perhaps Paul MacNeill should retract his insensitive and politically incorrect comments from his article in The Graphic of Wednesday March 24, 2021. As he is quick to mention the many doctors and scientists working for us, you would at least think he would take Dr Morrison’s advice of ‘Be kind’.
Rather as is typical in the current climate, MacNeill takes a personal choice and makes it political. Dramatizing his fascination with vaccines and science and contrasting it with those who are perhaps a little more cautious with the whole thing.
Tell me which sounds like a more commonsensical approach; A) Trusting the government at all costs, that they know best always and everywhere. In fact trusting them so much, you shed tears of joy over your daughter receiving a vaccine for a virus with a 99 per cent survival rate? Or B) you take a cautious approach, knowing the government in all things is far from infallible, and you would rather wait to see the long-term effects of a vaccine hastily produced, these possible long-term effects which both philosophically and absolutely cannot be shown until more time passes, all the while knowing for certain your chances of surviving COVID-19 are actually quite good? I know what my answer is.
We don’t have to get into the many studies, published on both sides of the virus scandal; as a wise professor once told me “you can prove anything with statistics,” to see the lack of common sense in MacNeill’s opinion. It’s sadly and shockingly a scene directly from Orwell’s 1984, in direct praise of the party! Our government, our bureaucrats, all those above us are our saviours, and only by following their lead, no matter how disastrous, will we be allowed to be free. Those, who according to MacNeill think otherwise, of course only care about YouTube videos and conspiracy theories. While unfortunately there are the far-winged people on either side of any debate, most on the side MacNeill criticizes are reasonable caring people who don’t want to see the masses duped over a virus that has a very high survival rate - no matter which side of the debate you land on.
Calling a group of concerned citizens social pariahs is neither politically correct nor is it morally acceptable. People who question the government’s response to COVID-19 should be heard, and their concerns answered. Surely the government and Chief Public Health Office have nothing to lose by answering a dozen or so of the major concerns which these people have? If indeed the virus and pandemic are as bad as we are being led to believe answering their specific questions to alleviate their fears should be a good thing.
Until that happens, I encourage people to keep showing up to protest the government’s response, whether they be termed social pariahs or whatever insensitive term Paul MacNeill can come up with to justify his delusional view of The Party.
Dryden Buote,
Tignish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.