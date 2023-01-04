2022 brought gold and bronze medals on the international stage to a pair of softball teams from PEI, including four players and coaches from Kings County.
Islanders dominated the age 45-plus division at the Pan Pacific Masters Games in Australia in November 2022.
The Cheers team, including coach Carol White of Murray Harbour and outfielder Carolyn MacPhee of Souris, captured gold on November 12.
The Sluggers, including coach Doris MacKinnon of St Peter’s Bay, Candy Handrahan of the Eastern Kings area and Margo Robertson of Souris, earned bronze.
For Ms White, a longtime player who was focusing solely on coaching for the first time, it was her first gold medal ever in a major softball event after playing the sport most of her life.
Cheers defeated the Vicsens Juniors from Melbourne 5-3 on November 12. The squad, which also includes a few New Brunswick players, finished first in the round robin with a 6-2 record.
They led from start to finish after taking the lead in the first inning and withstood a sixth-inning rally with some strong defensive plays.
“There’s just no words. It’s beyond what you ever expected,” Ms White said of coming home with gold. “It’s like a dream come true. You play your whole life and you get what you’ve been shooting for, for 70 years. It was a long time coming.”
Cheers and Sluggers are no strangers to international tournaments, competing previously in New Zealand and Italy. They had fundraised to travel to the World Masters Games in Japan in 2020, but the pandemic scuttled that so they went to Australia instead.
Ms White said every player on the team, ranging in age from 46 to 57, played to the best of their ability. Pitching and defence were the pillars to their success, including a string of eight straight games pitched by Sue Keen after their other pitcher got hurt.
Although heat was a factor even during Australian winter, it was a bit cooler than the tournament they played in Italy, she said.
She expects this to be the end of her coaching career, though that could change.
“It’s something I’ll remember the rest of my life. It was a privilege for me to be on the same team as they were. I’m grateful they took me along for the ride.”
Meanwhile, Ms MacPhee said the highlight of the tournament for her was sharing the experience with Ms White after 40-plus years of friendship.
“She was my mentor and hero in ball,” she said. “We’ve played a lot of ball together over the years.”
As one of the oldest players on the team at 57, it was a memorable experience but bittersweet with retirement probably on the horizon. It takes years of commitment to raise the money and travel to tournaments, she said.
It was phenomenal to see two teams from PEI come home with medals, she added. There was a lot of talent on display, not just in softball but other sports at the Games where older athletes showed age is only a number.
Ms MacPhee noted some changes in how the game was played from what the team is used to. She said pitching was done from a mat instead of a mound and the infield ground was extremely hard. There were no lights, so no night games, and a number of fields were pushed together without dugouts.
The Sluggers also got on the podium, winning bronze on November 11 despite some team members playing through injury.
Ms MacKinnon, who coached this time around due to an arm injury, has been with the team since the 1980s. Most of their players have been together since 1981, she said.
As people get older and busier, the team mainly focuses on tournaments like this now as opposed to playing together on a regular basis.
The Sluggers placed second in the round-robin, playing back-to-back every day. After a second round of seeding play, featuring the top four teams, they lost narrowly in the semi-finals.
Ms Handrahan, whose sister Darlene Hackett of Tignish was also on the team, scored twice in that game. They were one of three sets of sisters on the squad.
The Sluggers travelled to Australia early, arriving on October 30, to get acclimatized to the time change and heat. Although they’ve played in hotter weather, Ms MacKinnon said the heat seemed to be non-stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.