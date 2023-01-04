CHEERS AUSTRALIA WEB.jpg

Members of the PEI Cheers women’s softball team are, back row from the left, Coach Dawn Moase, Heather MacInnis, Andrea Wolf, Tracy Redmond, Nancy Drover, Tammy Gallant, Tasha MacDonald, Coach Carol White of Murray Harbour and Carolyn MacPhee of Souris. Front: Ginette Sears, France Bourque, Lisa Hetherington, Joy Hanson, Janet Cameron and Sue Keen. Submitted photo

2022 brought gold and bronze medals on the international stage to a pair of softball teams from PEI, including four players and coaches from Kings County.

Islanders dominated the age 45-plus division at the Pan Pacific Masters Games in Australia in November 2022. 

sluggers WEB.jpg

The Sluggers softball team from PEI won the bronze medal at the Pan Pacific Masters Games in Australia. Front row, from left, are Jacqueline Kelly-Murphy, Stephanie Lawlor, Tammy Murphy, Darlene Hackett, Candy Handrahan, Helen Groslouis and Tracy Arsenault. Back row, from left: coach Carol Mayne, Susan Shive, Wilma Ramsay, Sandy Marcoux, Janet Nichols, Margo Robertson of Souris, Carol Lilly, Barb MacDougall, coach Doris MacKinnon of St Peter’s Bay and Isabelle Richard. Submitted photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.