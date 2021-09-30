September 30 has been Orange Shirt Day since 2013, a day to reflect on Canada’s not-so-distant past of residential schools as well as to support survivors and others who have been affected.
This year, for the first time, the same date is a federal holiday - the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Closer to home, the PEI government plans to proclaim it as a statutory holiday starting next year.
Establishing this day was one of 94 Calls to Action in a 2015 report by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.
Wayne MacDonald, marketing coordinator for the Native Council of PEI, said it has been a long time coming.
“It’s a big step in the right direction,” he said.
The date was chosen because it is the time of year when residential schools took Indigenous children away from their homes and families.
But Mr MacDonald said the holiday being proclaimed is only one piece of the puzzle - the other is how Canadians respond.
“You can’t just declare it a day and have everybody (automatically) jump on board. It’s got to come from an understanding within the community itself.”
He stressed it’s not a day for celebration or to be treated as merely a day off work.
“It’s a day of reflection, to take a moment and think about everything that has happened and everything that’s still happening,” he said. “It’s a very solemn day of remembrance, that’s the main point we’re trying to get across.”
The last few months have been painful with the discovery of unmarked and/or undocumented graves at sites of former residential schools. According to data from the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, more than 1,200 confirmed graves have been found at six residential schools in BC and Saskatchewan, generally using ground-penetrating radar.
Across the country, searches at many other sites are either underway or planned, including in Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia, where the only residential school in Atlantic Canada was located.
Mr MacDonald said personally, he wants every residential school that operated in Canada to be searched.
“It’s got to happen. Even if we hadn’t found anything at the first one or two, it’s still got to continue.”
The Native Council has no events planned for September 30 out of respect for those ongoing searches.
