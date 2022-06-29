I don’t know why I thought it would come completely assembled. After assembling way too many barbecues in my life, I was overjoyed years ago when most retailers offered you a completely assembled barbecue. In fact, if it wasn’t assembled, I wasn’t buying.
For the past couple of months, Heather and I have been searching for a fire table for our back deck. We were being very budget conscious, but at the same time realized we spend a lot of time out there and this would only add to our enjoyment, plus the addition of a little heat can extend your deck time when chilly nights come around. We finally found one over the weekend, and headed on over to the store to get it.
If you’ve been looking to buy something like a fire table, you can go to the retailer and look at the displays to see which one suits your needs. Just like you would if you were looking to buy a barbecue. And there they are, assembled in all their glory. Alas, when I saw it took two guys to carry the very flat box to our truck, I realized I was back in ‘some assembly required’ mode. Like building a children’s play castle on Christmas Eve, the fun was about to begin.
Once home, we emptied the box and got all the components to the back deck. Everything was sorted and the only thing left to do was to complete the easy looking 10 steps contained in the diagrams in the manual. This was about 35 steps less than some Ikea furniture I had assembled so clearly a piece of cake.
Heather and I started on assembly. Step one. Check that the control knob for gas supply is in the ‘off’ position before starting any assembly. Check. Wow, that was easy! One step down, nine to go. We attached the legs as per step two. Beauty. As we were installing the sides as required in step three, Heather noticed something was off. One end piece was a door to allow you to insert your propane tank, the other end was just like the sides. She said the instructions were wrong and we had installed the door at the wrong end. It was so hot and humid Saturday, my head was sweating and my glasses kept falling off my face every time I bowed my head down to tighten a screw. This revelation only increased the flow, and on top of that, I was doubtful we had made a mistake.
Of course my first reaction was that’s impossible. I was exactly following the directions, and the position of the pieces laid out for assembly on the deck matched the installation diagrams. How could they print the instructions wrong? We looked at it again and again, and now I’m thinking it’s going to be nightfall by the time we get this put together. Heather again pointed out that the door was installed at the wrong end and she was able to figure this out using tessellation to envision moving the square leg pieces to their right place like some sort of math equation. She was right, and her way matched the hinges on the door and the frame. The diagram, in fact, was wrong.
Wait ... Tessellation? What? What the heck is that?
Heather is a teacher, so did she just throw out some kind of obscure math term to ease my pain for being wrong, or at least not wanting to budge from the instructions?
Tessellation? I wasn’t sure it was even a thing. A quick internet search informed me tessellation is the covering of a surface using one or more geometric shapes with no overlapping, moving them around, and in math it can be generalized to a variety of geometrics.
That night, we sat back and enjoyed the flame from our new fire table.
Thank you Heather.
Thank you tessellation.
