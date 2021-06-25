Canada Day 2021 will be celebrated in some communities across eastern PEI, and much like last year festivities will be reduced.
In Three Rivers there will be no parade in Cardigan or fireworks on the Montague waterfront as in years past. However, smaller events are a go in various venues in the municipality, events coordinator Cathleen MacKinnon said.
“Our Canada Day Passport is made to encourage people to get out in the community,” Ms MacKinnon said, explaining that Roma, Kings Playhouse and Garden of the Gulf Museum will all have activities the public can participate in to help celebrate Canada’s 153rd birthday.
Each team to complete the passport will have their name added to a prize draw.
Festivities include musical performances at the Cardigan tennis courts featuring Kevin Ryan & Blizzard Goat (Brad Oliver and friends).
In Souris, registration is required for a Mouse Hunt, Events Coordinator Jeannie Roche said.
Teams will scour the town at staggered times in search of six tiny metal mice sculptures crafted by the late Alan Gallant of St Margarets who passed away in April.
Ms Roche said the event is a bit different from last year’s scavenger hunt in that the Souris Lions Club will be able to hold their annual barbecue sale at CN Park and there will be live entertainment set up for the event participants.
“We really wanted to bring back some of the traditional events such as the flag raising, fireworks and inflatables but it wasn’t possible with Public Health regulations,” she added.
The town hopes those activities can make a comeback next year.
There are $2,000 worth of prizes purchased from local businesses to add to the occasion.
In Murray Harbour, festivities will look much the same as last year’s July 1st with a flag raising, barbecue treats and a cake auction set to take place at 11 am.
