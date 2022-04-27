As lobster setting day beckons, multiple north side harbours are plugged up with sand or moss that is barely passable, fishers and harbour officials say.
At Naufrage Harbour, the moss is getting worse to the point boats are starting to get stuck, said veteran lobster fisher Lucas Lesperance. It’s a long-standing issue, he said, but now the moss is causing damage to some boats.
“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” he said. “The sad thing is that’s probably what it’s going to take to get it fixed. It’s a very sad way to look at it, but it’s been like that for the past 20 years and (the Department of Fisheries and Oceans) doesn’t seem too concerned about dredging it.”
The harbour is so plugged up some fishers have suffered burned-out engines or broken water pumps, Mr Lesperance added.
“If the road’s not plowed in the wintertime, you can’t get to work and it’s the same thing here.”
Fellow Naufrage fisher Chad Gallant, who has operated out of the harbour for four years, agreed it needs a full dredge.
“Somebody’s going to get hurt there eventually,” he said. “It’s definitely tricky getting in and out. Boats are coming in and they’re bottoming out at the end of the works. The government or somebody’s got to step in and do something because it is turning into a real safety concern.”
Mr Gallant said a dredge was there last fall but only did part of the run. He said it needs to be dredged in the spring to clear debris that blew in over the winter.
At Red Head Harbour outside Morell, meanwhile, port manager David Sansom said the sand in the channel is the worst it’s been in 15 to 20 years.
“It’s doable (to pass through), but just barely,” he said. “I doubt there’ll be any dredging here. I’ve already told (DFO) how dangerous it is.”
He said the harbour authority wanted dredging done a few years ago but was told DFO has to be made aware the year before. Red Head is home to 32 lobster boats.
At North Lake, harbour manager Sheila Eastman said there were some issues but dredging has been ongoing for some time and they’ll be ready for setting day.
It appears setting day won’t be until at least Friday in both LFA 24 and 26A. During a weather call with DFO on Monday, PEI and Nova Scotia representatives were told of a low pressure system gaining force Thursday into Friday with strong east/northeast winds, and decided to hold another call Wednesday to review the updated forecast for Friday and Saturday.
Meanwhile, with four north side harbours reporting sand issues, the LFA 24 advisory committee requested their weather call be postponed until Wednesday with the earliest possible recommended opening on Friday.
