Yellow flashing lights alert drivers to slow down and anticipate a stop. Red flashing lights demand drivers come to a complete stop.
The rule is easily understood and critically urgent especially when school buses are the roads. One failed stop can have tragic results.
The public is well aware of the times the big yellow buses are on the roads - both morning and mid-afternoon - and the days schools are in session.
Both the province and police echo the same warnings at the start and end of the school year and periodically throughout.
Yet in 2021 there were 17 incidents in Kings County alone that saw drivers illegally pass a school bus. There were a total of 148 violations on PEI just from January to the first of June. This surpassed the 2020 count of 143.
The issue is of the 17 incidents reported to police in the Souris and Montague areas alone, just four resulted in charges.
If the courts don’t support the rules it does little to encourage bus drivers and motorists from reporting drivers who illegally pass buses.
Moms or dads shouldn’t have to stand at the end of their driveway to ensure their child gets across the road and boards their bus safely. The onus lies solely on the traveling public to use common sense when behind the wheel.
Students returned to school last week and before the routes were even complete on day-one a questionable incident had already taken place.
A bus driver in Carleton engaged his vehicle’s amber flashing lights, was ready to put the red lights as a vehicle was coming in the direction of the bus. The oncoming vehicle slowed down but attempted to drive through the flashing amber lights. It did stop but the person behind the wheel insisted he had broken no laws.
Like the bus driver said, if you see amber lights flashing on a school bus and a child is standing at the end of a driveway it is clear the red lights will come on almost immediately.
This year police ramped up efforts to nab speeders and those ignoring the rules in regards to buses, not just in school zones but on the highway as well.
And you guessed it, a number of speedsters were caught. Police radar in various locations across the province clocked drivers going 140, 150 etc. Nowhere on PEI is the posted speed limit any greater than 90km/hr.
How many of those drivers would speed or ignore the warning lights if it was their child waiting to cross the road?
