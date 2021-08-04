Local musicians who have a history of playing gigs at various venues across the region have been on a roller coaster for the past year and a bit.
“It kind of takes the heart right out of you,” Louise MacKinnon of the Chaisson Trio said.
When the lockdown began in March 2020 musicians were thrust into cancellation after cancellation.
“We were looking forward to one of the busiest music seasons we ever had and it was just an incredible calendar to look at,” Ms MacKinnon said.
Some restrictions did lift later that summer, but even today things still aren’t the same for the group that plays a variety of Scottish, Irish and traditional tunes with the fiddle playing a prominent role in the lineup.
Last summer crowds were small for a couple of reasons.
Not only was there a limited number of people allowed in, but many people were still leery of going out in public Ms MacKinnon said.
This year the group has two regular weekly gigs, Tuesday nights at Orwell Corner and Wednesdays at Stanley Bridge.
Ms MacKinnon said audience numbers are improving and with the mask mandate gone the performers have a whole new view.
“When you can look out and see smiling, happy faces it is absolutely wonderful,” she added.
Although some halls are open for business when it comes to live entertainment, some aren’t ready to get back into the swing of things just yet.
Marie MacIntyre regularly takes to the stage at the Sturgeon Hall Ceilidhs.
She is looking forward to the day they are up and running again.
“The lack of live music in the community this past year has certainly affected us all,”she said.
The regular Sunday night shows were offered for a time in 2020, but because public health regulations are still in play and earlier this year the hall had an electrical issue, which has since been dealt with, they have yet to open this year, said Stirling Whiteway who has been the organizer for the past decade.
This year could mark the 26th year for the biweekly shows.
“I get calls all the time from the entertainers especially,” he said. “They would really like to come back.”
One aspect of the evening entertainment that is an integral part is the intermission where people come together for a light lunch.
However, the logistics of having to be able to include that are still too cumbersome with public health regulations.
“When we get away from the (six foot distance rule) it will make quite a difference in our hall,” Mr Whiteway said.
The ceilidhs have never been a huge money maker, but nonetheless vital for the area.
“People came to socialize as well as listen,” Mr Whiteway. “That was a big part of it.”
“We all miss the music, the camaraderie and the socializing with the people of the community at large and we look forward to the day we can safely resume again,” Ms MacIntyre said.
“When people do come out and support local musicians, we are getting the feedback we need to feel that what we are doing matters,” Ms MacKinnon added.
