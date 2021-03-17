Initial plans for the extension of Souris Beach boardwalk to expand over the dunes to the beach were rejected by the province.
The move forces the Friends of Souris Beach Committee to go back to the drawing board and come up with an alternative route, co-chair Brian Deveau said.
According to a spokesperson from the province, the application was rejected after consultation with the Canadian Wildlife Federation found the build could impact piping plover habitat. The entire beach is designated as a nesting area for the endangered species. Impact on the dunes was also a consideration.
Mr Deveau said the committee realizes the precariousness of the dune structure.
“We are not going to push it or appeal it, but just come up with other options of extending it,” Mr Deveau said.
“It is back to, we still want to get there, but not necessarily on the beach,” Mr Deveau said.
Many regular boardwalk users would like to see an extension to the 1,500 foot existing structure that was completed last year.
“People really want it as a safe place to walk and it just sort of stops,” Mr Deveau said.
Two other designs are being looked at by the committee. One would loop back onto itself and the other would be a further extension gradually twisted to the left with a viewing platform at the end.
“The last phase stopped because that’s as far as the funding went and now the funding seems to be available to complete it,’ he added.
But as time goes by that funding, yet to be approved by ACOA, will cover less area due to the rise in construction costs.
“The difficult part was they took four months to tell us (no),” Mr Deveau said.
That initial delay ensures any work on an approved extension wouldn’t begin until after mating season for the plovers is over, bringing it into the fall.
According to information from the Island Nature Trust website, “Adults start to appear as early as late March and males and young will leave again as late as mid-August.”
