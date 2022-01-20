Keeping fit has always been a priority for Kelli Jennings-Dingwell of Chepstow and turning her passion for fitness into gold medal standings has been a bonus.
The 52-year-old fitness trainer came away from her 12th Figure competition in November, with five gold medals from the East Coast Bodybuilding Championships held in Bayer’s Lake, Nova Scotia.
Ms Jennings-Dingwell, who was the only PEI competitor, also won the trophy for overall winner.
Ms Jennings-Dingwell has always been an avid gym goer, but in 2005 a friend introduced her to the competition side of things and after just her first show she was hooked.
“My goal each competition is to have a better physique than the last,” she said, noting the work it takes to stay in top shape, in particular to prepare and train for a competition, involves a lot of dedication.
In the time she has competed in all three Atlantic provinces Ms Jennings-Dingwell has always placed in the top three.
A typical day during training, which starts four months prior to a competition date, is very “regimented,” she said.
“I am up at 4 am, go to the gym (Eastern Kings Fitness in Souris) where I train with weights and cardio.”
The daily two-hour sessions include targeted training with specific muscles. Food preparation is important too, as is adequate rest.
“I always hire a coach who sets up my personalized training schedule and meal plan,” she said.
Coaching provides not only accountability, but also extra support.
“So much commitment, dedication and sacrifice goes into preparing for these competitions, I couldn’t do it without the support of my family and friends especially my husband Stephen and daughter Dayna,” she added.
When show-day comes there are technicalities, but also a lot of enjoyment.
“The best part still is getting on stage and finally being able to show all the hard work I put in over the many months,” she said.
Judges in the figure category are looking for a wide muscular back and legs, capped shoulders and overall symmetry.
“Nailing the poses and your stage presence are both super important and can be the deciding factor on a win or a loss,” she added.
Prior to the November competition it has been three years since Ms Jennings-Dingwell competed.
In 2017 she won two gold medals at a PEI competition.
“I’ve been passionate about fitness for as long as I can remember and I still train five days a week,” she said.
“It’s something I always enjoyed doing but took it to the next level with competing and then getting my personal training certification.”
Ms Jennings-Dingwell said whether it is standing on the stage being judged or working with a client at the gym there are so many reasons this is a lifestyle she is proud to be living.
“For overall health, to have more energy, to be stronger both physically and mentally, to be a good role model for my daughter - when it’s all said and done I hope I’ve inspired others to want to get healthier,” she said.
Being certified as a personal trainer and working in the community Ms Jennings-Dingwell hopes to help others reach their own goals.
“I wanted to help people get fit and healthier and teach them the proper way to do that both inside and outside of the gym and let them know it’s never too early or late to get started,” she said. “I try to convince them that it’ll be the best investment they’ll ever make.”
In the recent competition Ms Jennings-Dingwell finished first in the Natural Category, Figure Tall (all ages), Figure 35+ and Figure 45+. In the Open Category she was the top winner in Figure Open (all ages) and Figure Open 35+.
