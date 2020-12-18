Many organizations in the Souris area are grateful for support from the Souris Co-op through donations.
Manager David Fraser said this year it was decided a few nonprofit groups who have had their own fundraising efforts stymied with Public Health restrictions needed a little extra.
Recent donations were given to the Souris Seahawks Minor Hockey Association, Souris Ringette Association, Souris Curling Club and Souris Striders Ski Club.
Volunteer members of the organizations say the donations will be put to good use.
Julie Chaisson, with the Ringette Association, said the $500 will be used for equipment all divisions can benefit from.
Becky Townshend, president of Souris Striders, said the funds will come in handy to help purchase more skis for the organization. Membership has swelled to 500 over the past year which means more equipment is needed.
Kim Outhouse, with the minor hockey association, said the generosity of the Co-op helps with tournaments throughout the regular season.
Cara Eastman, cochair of the Souris Curling Club, said the funds will help the organization stay above water. Last spring the annual Lobster Spiel, one of the club’s fundraisers, was cancelled due to COVID restrictions.
As of December 7, all recreational sporting events were suspended in PEI for at least a two week period.
Organizers are hopeful they will be up and running again before the new year.
The Coop also donated $600 to the Souris Lions Christmas Box campaign this year.
When people support small local businesses, they can give back to local community groups,” Mr Fraser said, noting it is good for everyone and for the local economy.
