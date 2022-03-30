Toiletries, medical supplies, handmade quilts and stuffed animals, along with a wheelchair were loaded into Kory MacAusland’s truck on March 24 destined for a cargo plane and/or container ship heading to Ukraine to aid in the war effort. The supplies were collected in just six days by a small group of people in Souris who solicited donations. Mr MacAusland, with Canadian Bomberos in partnership with Firefighters Without Borders, is collecting donations from across the Maritimes. From left are Larry and Nancy Eveson, Thelma MacDonald and Mr MacAusland. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Some community members in Souris went to work last week to gather supplies for the citizens of Ukraine. From left are Larry Eveson, Mab Ching, Nancy Eveson, Souris Councillor Thelma MacDonald and Stephanie Mitsuk. Everything from teddy bears to socks and medicine as well as over $3,000 were donated by the community at large. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Thanks to the broader community stepping up an ad hoc committee of Souris residents has been so far able to donate a half-ton truck full of supplies and $3,000 to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
Like many people in Canada Nancy and Larry Eveson of Souris were overcome with a feeling of helplessness while watching the events unfold in Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24.
“There is so much trauma for all those people we needed to do something,” Ms Eveson said.
They contacted town councillor Thelma MacDonald who has a reputation of getting things done when the need arises.
Coun MacDonald then recruited other community-minded residents in the area, Stephanie Mitsuk and Susan MacCormac.
Calls were made, collection boxes were set up and letters were sent asking for donations.
In six short days the committee was sorting through boxes and bags of hygiene products, handmade quilts and afghans, mittens and hats, sleeping bags, shoes and slippers, medical supplies and stuffed animals and even a wheelchair.
They decided items donated would best serve the people of the Eastern European country by sending them with Canadian Bomberos in partnership with Firefighters Without Borders.
PEI volunteer firefighter Kory MacAusland is a member of the Bomberos, (firefighters) a volunteer group that has in past collected used fire equipment for donation in regions throughout Mexico, Central and South America.
With the conflict in Ukraine reaching crisis levels the organization broadened its scope.
Mr MacAusland put out the call for donations to be given to a hospital in Lviv, a western Ukrainian city where many residents are fleeing to or passing through on their way out of the country.
He has been picking up donations from groups like the Souris committee for the past few weeks. The urgent-care items were put on a cargo plane last week and the other items were taken to a cargo ship in Halifax destined for the Ukrainian region in the coming days.
The funds collected by the committee are being donated to the cause through the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal with Red Cross.
The Souris campaign will run to April 14. Collection boxes are set out at various locations in the community including Souris Regional School, Souris Hospital and Colville Manor.
