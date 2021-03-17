A residential property in Souris has been rezoned commercial, paving the way for a development expansion on the Robin’s Donuts’ property at the corner of Main Street and Belle Avenue.
Souris Town Council passed the second reading of the motion at the March council meeting.
Councillors Wanda Bailey, Kenny Peters, Boyd Leard, Ian MacDonald and Thelma MacDonald voted in favour of the motion. Councillor Frankie Chaisson was absent from the meeting.
Development company, Landfest Co requested a zoning change to accommodate a new 6,000 square foot retail space they plan to build on the property.
At a public meeting last month some area residents voiced concerns about the new building, but none had issues with the rezoning.
The next step for the developer is to request a permit from the town. More details of the proposed development will be available at that time.
Council shuffle
With a year and a half left on the mandate of councillors, Mayor Joanne Dunphy reassigned committee positions.
“I think it is a good idea, everybody gets a chance to be involved in the different portfolios and find out what each entails,” she said.
Knowing where funds are allotted is an important aspect as well.
“It is a good time as we are doing up individual budgets and you get to know each (department) budget,” she added.
Mayor Dunphy carries the heaviest load of the committee changes as chair of Finance, Community Relations, Planning & Development, Bylaw Enforcement, Gateway Park, Special Events and Town Beautification.
Deputy Mayor Kenny Peters is chair of Economic Development, Tourism and Town Buildings.
Coun Frankie Chaisson is chair of Streets, Sidewalks, Recreation and Parks.
Councillor Thelma MacDonald keeps her role as chair of Police Protection, Seniors, Housing and Heritage.
Councillor Ian MacDonald will chair Water and Sewer and Info Technology and will remain as council representative on the Souris Harbour Authority Board.
Councillor Wanda Bailey takes on Sportsplex representative and Administration & Human Resources.
Councillor Boyd Leard will chair Fire Protection and Emergency Measures Operations.
Council will hold a public budget meeting on March 29 and the next regular council meeting is scheduled for April 12.
