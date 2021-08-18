Safe streets were high on the agenda at the August meeting of Souris Town Council last week when a motion was passed to purchase speed bumps for installation on Church Street.
The total cost is $600.
“I think that is pretty cheap if it saves someone’s life,” Councillor Frankie Chaisson said.
Earlier this year the town received a letter from Harbourview Training Centre citing concerns over speeding vehicles on Church Street, in particular when clients were walking home from work. Some of the clients live half a block away on the opposite side of the street and staff at the centre said it was becoming dangerous to use the crosswalk due to the speed of passing vehicles.
The speed bumps are the best option for now, CAO Shelley LaVie said.
Council voted unanimously to purchase six speed bumps (two are used at a time) in case they could be used on other streets in the town.
The speed bumps, which are removable, can be installed from May to October, according to provincial regulations.
The crosswalks in the town are also under provincial jurisdiction.
Despite the fact two crosswalks on Main Street have pedestrian controlled flashing lights there have been some close calls when it comes to both pedestrians and motorists not paying close attention.
An incident at the crosswalk at Souris Beach last week prompted Mayor Joanne Dunphy to contact RCMP.
“It happens a lot,” she said, noting this was the first one this summer.
Someone had pushed the button, but a motorist didn’t stop in a timely manner causing the car behind it to hit the back bumper.
Councillor Ian MacDonald said pedestrians and drivers share the responsibility to pay attention.
“Some people don’t even push the button (to activate the lights), they just figure, here it is and I’m allowed to go - the next thing you hear is screeching tires,” he said.
Department of Transportation officials are expected to look at current set-up in the coming weeks to see if anything more can be done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.