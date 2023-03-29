Staff at Souris Credit Union are excited to have the doors to the Community Food Cupboard open. From left are Audrey Aitken, Anna Brook, Karen Deagle, Tammy Rouzes- aka Care Bear, Melanie Jacklyn, Megan MacAulay, Lorraine Mooney, Brett Robertson, Lori MacAulay, Cherie Chapman and Jennifer McCormack- Skinner. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Lorraine Mooney with Souris Credit Union checks on the contents of the fridge at the newly opened Community Food Cupboard in Souris. The project is an initiative of staff and came to fruition with the help of businesses and organizations in the town. Charlotte MacAulay photo
It has been five months in the making, but the Souris Credit Union Community Cupboard is now stocked and the door is open for people to “take what they need and give what they can.”
The project is a staff initiative that became a whole community effort once word got out, said Financial Services manager Cherie Chapman.
One day in November just after Ms Chapman saw a social media post about the Community Pantry set up in Orwell Cove she brought up the idea to staff. It was an easy sell.
“We are a bank so we see the rising interest rates, but not only that prices are rising everywhere and it must be difficult for people to cope at times,” she said.
She said the model is non-judgmental and that is important.
Staff will monitor daily to replenish stock if needed, but otherwise individuals can come and go as needed.
Ms Chapman said as a Credit Union they have participated in Island-wide initiatives over the years, but this venture is a first for them to spearhead on their own and they are excited to be able to have an impact on the community.
An initial $300 worth of goods were put in the cupboard late last week and Ms Chapman said their hope is that others will make donations as well.
She has received a lot of good tips from Souris Food Bank manager Ronnie McIntosh on the type of goods to keep stocked and even how it is arranged on the shelves.
Having single rolls of paper towel or loose apples in a bin allows someone to take what they need and not be overwhelmed, she said.
“No one knows what goes on behind closed doors,” she added.
But it isn’t just the food bank that is 100 per cent behind the project.
“This is supported by a lot of people,” Ms Chapman said, rhyming off the names of businesses and community organizations who joined in the effort.
Foster Campbell Electric, Cahill Construction Ltd, Techno Metal Post/ Max Cahill, B Clinton Construction, K Burkes Automotive Inc, Chapman Brothers, MacPhee’s Main Street Home Hardware Building Centre, Souris Lions Club and Jim Cahill Septic Tank Services all donated time, materials and/or equipment to install the building and equip it with a fridge, freezer and shelving.
Early on in the planning stages they partnered with the Souris Volunteer Fire Department and the Town of Souris and were able to strategically place the tiny red building on Credit Union property, but close enough to the fire hall to have it hard wired in.
The building is always open, but there are a few important protocols they would like the public to follow.
One is using the Credit Union’s parking lot rather than the fire hall’s. A full list of the donation guidelines can be found on the Souris Credit Union Facebook page. There will soon be a sign on the building as well.
