Staff at Souris Credit Union are excited to have the doors to the Community Food Cupboard open. From left are Audrey Aitken, Anna Brook, Karen Deagle, Tammy Rouzes- aka Care Bear, Melanie Jacklyn, Megan MacAulay, Lorraine Mooney, Brett Robertson, Lori MacAulay, Cherie Chapman and Jennifer McCormack- Skinner. Charlotte MacAulay photo

It has been five months in the making, but the Souris Credit Union Community Cupboard is now stocked and the door is open for people to “take what they need and give what they can.”

The project is a staff initiative that became a whole community effort once word got out, said Financial Services manager Cherie Chapman.

Lorraine Mooney with Souris Credit Union checks on the contents of the fridge at the newly opened Community Food Cupboard in Souris. The project is an initiative of staff and came to fruition with the help of businesses and organizations in the town. Charlotte MacAulay photo

