Staff shortages at Colville Manor in Souris can’t be fixed in one fell swoop, but for Doctor Craig Malone even a small step forward is progress.
Holland College president Sandy MacDonald said the plan is to offer a Resident Care Worker, RCW, course in Souris in January 2023.
The province has yet to give the proposal the green light.
In a statement to The Graphic on whether or not the course will go ahead, a spokesperson from the Department of Health said, “Government welcomes proposals to train needed health care workers, and would review any proposals prior to making decisions about any proposed training programs and locations.”
The statement stops short in confirming the January course will go ahead.
Doctor Malone, one of three family physicians who work in Souris, has been part of a team of local advocates lobbying the health department to offer the course. The push began last fall when eight beds were closed to new admissions at Colville Manor.
Dr Malone said the course would be a great first step in fixing the chronic problem of closing beds in long-term care.
There is a chain reaction that affects the entire health care system when beds are closed, he said.
“When beds at Colville Manor go unfilled it restricts our ability to provide acute care services at Souris Hospital.
“This translates into more strain on EMS services, longer wait times in the ER and overcapacity concerns at urban hospitals. In essence, it affects all Islanders who are accessing health care.”
It frustrates Dr Malone that acute care beds in Souris Hospital are not all being used for acute care patients.
“As a family doctor if I see someone in the community here I can admit them and the continuity of care remains, but the second they leave the community they are handed off to another practitioner and that ends the continuity of care,” he said.
According to statistics from the Department of Health, in 2021 there were 4,422 routine ambulance transfers Island-wide. ATUs (ambulance transfer units) performed 1,492 of these and emergency ambulances carried out 2,930. ATUs are not staffed on weekends and do not run 24/7 as emergency ambulances do. Another statistic shows 704 of those routine transfers were done on weekends.
Souris Mayor Joanne Dunphy knows all too well the effect closures are having on residents in the community.
“You have people that are nervous in the community about not having an ambulance arrive on time and some who think twice about even calling one,” Ms Dunphy said.
She says the negative effects go even further afield when there are 133 people, Island-wide, waiting for long-term care, not in hospital beds, but in their homes.
“It not only puts a stress on Home Care, but there are families who don’t live on PEI and they just aren’t there to help their loved ones if they have to wait at home for admittance (to long-term care),” Mayor Dunphy said. “Think of what the stress is for them.”
If staffing issues are the main reason for all of the problems then something drastic has to be done, she said.
“It would be great to be able to have a program that starts in September, but to actually get applicants lined up to be able to complete the program it probably does take six months,” Dr Malone said.
The spokesperson for the department said the cost of RCW tuition being paid by the province through a Skills PEI initiative is expected to fill about 100 seats available annually for the program through Holland College.
In April 2022, Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture, through Skills PEI, announced it will pay the costs of tuition for any Canadian resident pursuing RCW training at Holland College, College de l’Ile and Marguerite Connolly Training Institute.
Mr MacDonald confirmed that Holland College has increased RCW (in Charlottetown and Alberton) and LPN (in Charlottetown and Summerside) seats in the courses they will offer over the next two years. The Alberton course beginning in October is filled at 16 and the Charlottetown course beginning in September is filled at 24.
“We would like to have 15 or 16 students, but we could run it with a minimum of 10,” Mr MacDonald said of the potential Souris course.
Dr Malone said having the course begin in January gives potential students the time they need to make a career decision of such magnitude.
“One of the challenges we’ve had in previous (RCW) programs is the announcement was only made within a month or two of the program actually starting and they didn’t have a great uptake,” Dr Malone said.
“Provided we get approval and it’s actually advertised and announced that we are going to have a program within six months I think that would be hopefully very beneficial.”
