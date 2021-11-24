Four of the five new members of the Souris Volunteer Fire Department are from left Morgan Mooney, Gabe Bernard, Randy MacAulay and Liz Burke. The new recruits have spent the past year watching and learning and are now set to carry out their level one training. Missing: Matthew Rice.
Souris Firefighter Art Robichaud, left, receives congratulations from Fire Chief Wayne Campbell at the annual Souris Firefighters appreciation dinner on his 20 years of volunteer service with the department. Missing from photo is firefighter Ronnie Outhouse who also achieved 20 years of service.
Matthew Birt, right, was presented with the Volunteer Firefighter of the Year award by Souris Fire Chief Wayne Campbell Friday evening. The award is voted on annually by members of the Souris Volunteer Fire Department. Mr Birt has been with the department for four years and while he is honoured to receive the award he said all members of the department are deserving of the same. Charlotte MacAulay photos
