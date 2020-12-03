Members of the Souris Volunteer Fire Department who were in attendance at the annual Souris Firefighters Appreciation Dinner are, back row from left, Ronnie Outhouse, Peter Aitken, Robin Croucher, Stevie Savoie, Matthew Birt, Shawn Laybolt, Chris Drake, Brian Oickle, Danny Grant, Tyler MacCormack, Scott MacInnis, Shawn Osmond and Lucas Peters. Front: Donnie Aitken, Johnny Outhouse, Wayne Campbell, Leroy Walsh, Colin LaVie, Wendell MacLaren, David MacLaren, Charles Dunphy and Greg Jay. Missing: Gerald MacDonald, Donald MacCormac, Todd MacDonald, Mike MacAulay, Heidi MacIntyre and Art Robichaud.
Peter Aitken accepts his award for 2020 Volunteer of the Year from outgoing Fire Chief Colin LaVie at the annual Souris Firefighters Appreciation Dinner recently. The 22-year-old joined the department two-and-a-half years ago, but has been a fixture at the fire hall since he was a toddler, tagging along with his father Donnie, a 26-year veteran, on many occasions. Peter said he was surprised and humbled to receive the award.
Several members of the Souris Volunteer Fire Department were recognized for years of service at the recently held Firemen’s Appreciation dinner. From left are retired Fire Chief Colin LaVie; Robin Croucher, 15 years; Shawn Laybolt, 15 years; Lucas Peters, 5 years; Shawn Osmond, 5 years and Wayne Campbell, 20 years.
Outgoing Souris Fire Chief Colin LaVie graciously accepted a gift from the Town of Souris during the Annual Firefighters Appreciation Dinner recently. Mr LaVie, who has been with the department for 39 years, resigned earlier this month. The dinner, held at Souris Legion, was a small affair this year. Normally the event brings together not only the Souris members, but representatives from surrounding departments as well as Souris Fire District directors. This year only Souris firefighters and town council members were in attendance.
