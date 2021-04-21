After four decades of traversing the waters in Canada and the UK, the MS Madeleine is now destined to be scrapped.
The ferry which has serviced the Souris-Cap Aux Meules route since 1997, is being decommissioned and is berthed in Souris awaiting tender to be dismantled.
“She is supposed to be going somewhere between the middle and end of May,” Andy Daggett, CEO of the Souris Harbour Authority, said.
The timelines are tight though, he said, noting the ship is taking up space where a temporary terminal will be put in to accommodate the new ferry.
The Madeleine II, which arrived on this side of the Atlantic last month, will be used for the Souris - Cap Aux Meules crossing until a new ferry is constructed by 2026.
The CTMA terminal in Souris will be undergoing some changes which creates the need for the temporary ramp on the old government wharf just east of the terminal.
“What we’ve been told is the ferry is going to come in and back into the barge and there is going to be a ramp that goes down onto the barge,” he said.
The makeshift terminal is expected to be ready for use by September. In the meantime, the cargo ship, CTMA Voyageur 2, ordinarily used for the ferry crossing in the winter, will remain in use.
The barge is currently docked in Georgetown and is expected to be moved to Souris by June.
It is expected the ferry will operate from the temporary terminal for four to six months.
Mr Daggett said because it is during the winter months he doesn’t expect any conflicts with other workings of the Harbour Authority.
“It’s nice that it is actually going in the fall because things are slower here then,” he said, noting there are some tuna fishers still on the go.
“We’ve got gravel barges that typically come in during the summer, but if they come in (while the ramp is in place) we may have to work around that.”
Traffic will still gather at the original CTMA compound, but will travel onto Breakwater Street to board the ferry.
“It will make life a whole lot simpler for the traveling public that are coming and going because it will be the exact same procedure they are following now, the only difference being they come out of the compound and travel over here,” he said.
The extra activity and funds paid for the long-term berth are welcome, he added.
The Madeleine was built in 1980 and spent the first two decades as a ferry in the Irish Ferries fleet in the UK.
