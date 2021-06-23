Souris Harbour Authority, SHAI, is working on a plan to build a containment cell to hold an estimated 4,000 cubic metres of silt.
The material will be dredged from the harbour entrance in the coming months.
“The idea is once you put it on land it decants, the water evaporates or runs off leaving the silt,” Harbour Authority CEO Andy Daggett said.
The harbour authority is currently looking for a site on their own land to deposit the material.
Earlier this month, Souris Town Council rejected a proposal to have the dredging material dumped on the property of the former St Catherine’s Dump which is town-owned land.
Council was unanimous in supporting the motion to reject the proposal citing considerations by the Department of Environment as the reason.
The area SHAI wants to take care of in the immediate future doesn’t include material from the bullpen which when tested did have some contaminants.
“With respect to the dredged material from the bullpen, the (Environment) department would require it be placed with an impermeable liner and that monitoring wells be installed in the immediate and surrounding areas to ensure that no impacts are made to the groundwater or adjacent properties,” a spokesperson said.
Council said they are not ready to take on that responsibility.
Mr Daggett said samples from the area to be dredged do not contain contaminants, and have been tested.
“The biggest issue is you are taking it out of salt water so you have to be cognizant of that fact,” Mr Daggett said.
“Depending on the topography usually you try to find somewhere that is sloping, built up the lower end of it and just dump into it and let it dry out.”
Part of the reason the dredging is being done now is the fact the equipment is already on-site for dredging at the CTMA Ferry Terminal next door.
That material is being put into a containment cell beside the terminal parking area and will become an extension to parking.
Still, there is a clear need to dredge the entrance to the port, Mr Daggett said.
“It is not an issue for fishing boats and smaller boats, but when you are dealing with the container ships or barges and even the ferry service to run in the fall, they need a little more room,” he added.
