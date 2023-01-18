Checking blood pressure

Holland College has announced a Resident Care Worker program in Souris starting this September. Pictured are RCW students at the college's West Prince campus. Graphic file photo

The recent announcement of a Holland College RCW course being offered in Souris in September is being met with a mix of excitement and some skepticism.

“We have been ghosted before, so I’ll believe it when I see it,” said Souris family physician Craig Malone. 

