The recent announcement of a Holland College RCW course being offered in Souris in September is being met with a mix of excitement and some skepticism.
“We have been ghosted before, so I’ll believe it when I see it,” said Souris family physician Craig Malone.
Both Dr Malone and Mayor Joanne Dunphy have been on the front lines in advocating to have a course in the eastern PEI town for more than a year.
“Souris has watched our health care services become more and more strained, largely due to staffing challenges,” Dr Malone said.
He is however, hopeful the course will be offered as advertised.
Mayor Dunphy said they were hoping for a start in the spring of 2023, but the fact there are already people applying for the fall intake is good news.
“We know the need is there,” Mayor Dunphy said. “We may be a rural area, but we need our health care here.”
When originally announced late last spring Holland College was hoping to have the course begin this month, but at the time the province would not commit to when it could happen, but has since given the green light for a September start.
“We were hoping to give people time to see what direction they want to take with their career and organize their life to decide what they were going to do,” Mayor Dunphy said.
In addition to having 16 seats open for the 30 week course the province will pay tuition for those who are eligible through the Resident Care Worker Support Program which was launched in April 2022.
The free tuition is an added incentive, the mayor said.
“The fact they won’t have to travel gives them a boost as well,” she added.
But she cautions this is one small solution to a bigger problem.
“There are shortages all through the system, from environmental services right up to RNs.” she said. “It would be great if more courses were offered in the area too.
Through the program, funded by the Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture, there have already been 100 recipients of free tuition for programs across the Island.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Ernie Hudson said offering the program in the eastern PEI town offers flexibility.
“Resident Care Workers are critically important members of our health care team, working in many settings including long-term care, homecare, mental health and addictions and acute care settings,” he added.
“We are thankful this is happening in the town and we are certainly hoping we will get our 16 seats filled,” Mayor Dunphy added.
