When developer Justin MacKenzie knocked on the door of Souris Town Hall in the fall of 2019 to ask about available land he was pleasantly surprised.
The town was just getting ready to ask for expressions of interest from developers on a piece of property on Anniversary Avenue.
“It was serendipity really,” Mr MacKenzie said.
At the time, Mr MacKenzie and his partner Melody McInnis had just finished a development in the Charlottetown area and wanted to expand the reach of their company, Heartwood Properties.
He grew up in the area and still works at the family business MacKenzie Woodworking in Fortune.
Ms McInnis said Souris was the logical choice.
In November of that same year, town council voted to accept Heartwood’s proposal.
Fast forward to November 2020 and the foundation was poured for the first of four structures which will create 26 housing units.
“We chose a difficult time to start, pouring a foundation in November, we have been lucky with the weather,” Mr MacKenzie said.
Now construction is in full swing and the next big step is to bring power on-site.
The general contractor for the project is JP Cheverie Construction of Souris.
The goal is to have eight units ready for tenants by mid-summer.
Town Councillor Thelma MacDonald has supported the plan to develop the Anniversary Avenue property for several years.
“I’ve always had it in the back of my mind we need seniors’ housing in the town,” Coun MacDonald said.
The property was donated to the town by MacPhee Enterprises several years ago. It was rezoned residential in 2018. At that time there was another developer interested in the property, but their offer was withdrawn.
Coun MacDonald said, “It was worth the wait,” as she described the townhouse style units being built.
The units are all separate from one another and each has a front and back door.
“I would think people will feel like they have their own place,” she said. “It makes it more like a home.”
Ms McInnis agreed and said because the units will be equipped with 36-inch doors and walk-in showers, that makes them all the more attractive to seniors and people with disabilities.
Mr MacKenzie pointed to the safety factor in people having their own ground level exits.
In addition they are leaning towards having the units pet-friendly as they have been getting a lot of questions from potential tenants in that regard.
There is already a waiting list of 40 people.
When all the units are complete the property will have a cul-de-sac type layout as the town also agreed to put in a street.
Some of the units will be available through the affordable housing program and some will be rented at market value, Ms McInnis said.
