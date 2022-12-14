Gertie McBroom

Howard MacNeill, Andrew Lowe, Janet Whiteway and Brian Dewling had an interesting game going on in the Down East Autos Monday night play at the Montague Curling Club. Their opponents though were a little more attentive to ice conditions. Dylan Lowery, Natalie McCarthy, Wayne Jay and Connor McCarthy had the game well in hand by the end.

Larry Richard’s Gail Greene, Steven MacLeod and Kaitlyn Greene struggled against Matthew Nabuurs, Arnold Nabuurs and Darryl Kerwin. I overheard Steven and Gail saying you would think Larry would have a better handle on ice he personally made.

