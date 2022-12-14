Howard MacNeill, Andrew Lowe, Janet Whiteway and Brian Dewling had an interesting game going on in the Down East Autos Monday night play at the Montague Curling Club. Their opponents though were a little more attentive to ice conditions. Dylan Lowery, Natalie McCarthy, Wayne Jay and Connor McCarthy had the game well in hand by the end.
Larry Richard’s Gail Greene, Steven MacLeod and Kaitlyn Greene struggled against Matthew Nabuurs, Arnold Nabuurs and Darryl Kerwin. I overheard Steven and Gail saying you would think Larry would have a better handle on ice he personally made.
In Souris Tuesday night there was a good turnout. Three games were played in the first draw along with three in the second and the ice was much better this week. Also caught the last of the first draw with Shane MacClure, Carl Peters and Beth MacDonald outscoring Terry Brennan, Jimmy Whitty and Bev Thomas.
Back in Montague, the Wednesday night competitive had what I thought was an upset. Phil MacDonald, Paul Morrison and Alan Munro were obviously missing Ernie Mutch in their game against Donald Clarey, Thomas Annear, Morgan Clarey and Connor McCarthy. Donald ended the game in six ends.
I decided to make a big road trip this week to watch our PEI senior ladies team (who have been recently practicing in our club) play. I thought for sure that Shelly Bradley, Susan McInnis, Julie Scales and Trisha MacGregor would have asked me to be their alternate. They must have thought I was too young. Though I wasn’t part of the team it was great watching their victory over Northern Ontario.
