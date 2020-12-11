As they prepare for the annual Christmas Box campaign, Souris Lions Club members are very thankful for the monetary donations they have been receiving.
“Things are tight, but people are generous and we are very appreciative of the donations,” Lion Nigel Campbell said.
Every year club members distribute more than 100 Christmas boxes to those in need in the surrounding area.
This year, in anticipation of a greater need due to the pandemic and job losses, the organization is preparing 132 boxes.
“It is hard to know what the demand is going to be so we want to be prepared,” Lion Arie Hoogerburgge said.
The boxes are filled with all the fixings for a traditional Christmas dinner along with 30 non-perishable grocery items. For families with children presents are included.
All the supplies are purchased locally, including for the first time this year, chickens sourced from a local farmer.
Usually the organization receives turkeys, from the Island-wide Feed A Family campaign, but this year they were unsure it would take place. They are still looking for 32 turkeys as well as monetary donations.
Anyone interested in making a donation is asked to contact Lion Peter Boertien at 902-743-2090. Please leave a voicemail message.
The Lions would like to remind anyone registered to receive a box that someone should be home when they are delivered. The boxes will be left on the front step to allow contactless delivery. Boxes will be delivered on Wednesday, December 23 between 10 am and 2 pm.
The deadline for registration is Monday, December 14. Anyone who wishes to receive a Lions Christmas Box can call Lion Dale Laybolt at 902-969-3157 or 902-357-2117.
While the Lions Christmas Box campaign is in full swing the club has made the hard decision to cancel the annual Senior’s Christmas Party, Mr Campbell said.
“We looked at it long and hard, but in the end it is just too risky to do anything this year.”
The Lions look forward to being able to treat seniors to a Christmas celebration in December 2021.
