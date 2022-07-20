The wait time for one Souris West resident to physically have a province-approved building permit in his hands has been over a year.
Peter Boertien applied for a permit to construct a building where he plans to build lobster traps and do minor repairs to fishing gear.
His application was dated July 10, 2021 and wasn’t approved until just a month ago.
Mr Boertien was unable to submit his application in-person due to pandemic restrictions in place. Because he doesn’t use a computer a local lumber supply business submitted the application for him. There was some email back and forth with specifics on the application, and then there was nothing.
Mr Boertien went ahead and started construction.
“I did it because I had the septic dug and $60,000 worth of wood sitting there paid for since April (2021),” he said.
On numerous occasions Mr Boertien tried to contact the permit office, but was either put over to voicemail or when he did speak to someone they took his property number and said they would get back to him. No one did.
Fast forward to this spring and Mr Boertien was ready to finish the building which included electrical work. The electrician couldn’t do anything without the permit.
Mr Bortein was told because he didn’t technically have the permit when the work was being done in 2021 he would be fined $250. He also had to pay $250 for the permit.
“I had no problem paying that, especially if it meant I was finally going to have the permit,” Mr Boertien said.
He asked for the permit to be mailed to him. That was three months ago and as of last week he still didn’t have the permit.
“It is pretty exasperating,” Mr Boertien said. “I have a lot of money tied up in it. I’d like to build traps in it this winter and I’d like to get a heat pump, but nobody can hook up a heat pump without electricity.”
Permit applications have increased more than 20 per cent since 2019 and the province says the median (which is the number in the middle, not the average) wait time for processing is 26 days.
Any existing backlog is not known.
“While we cannot speak to any specific case, it is extremely unusual for a permit to take ‘several months’ without some form of communication. Often times the permits with longer wait times are prolonged due to extensive scans and whether there are parts of an application that must be collaborated upon with other departments, such as new roads, environmental implications, etc,” a spokesperson with the Department of Agriculture and Land said.
Mr Boertien believes his application wasn’t even being processed.
According to Souris-Elmira MLA Colin LaVie, Mr Boertien’s case is not the exception.
“The majority of calls I get are about the wait for permits,” Mr LaVie said.
On more than one occasion he has taken constituents’ concerns to the department where he said he has been told there is a strain on staff.
“They got about three years worth of permits in one year,” Mr LaVie said. “It caught them off guard, they just didn’t have the staff.”
The spokesperson for the department said more staff is being hired, but not because there is a backlog.
“The Land Division is going through an exciting modernization that includes the implementation of many new client oriented online services such as an online tracking system, as well as new staffing positions that will directly assist permitting timelines,” he said.
Mr LaVie said even if more staff is hired it will take time to train them considering all the regulations with the National building Code.
“The contractors are so busy,, and if you don’t have your permit at a certain time he can’t wait, he’s got to move on,” Mr Lavie said.
Bernard Clinton of B Clinton Construction in Souris said since the National Building Code regulations came into play the wait has been longer.
It is frustrating, he said.
Mr Clinton is still working through red tape for a job that initially began last fall.
After several months’ wait for a development permit from a municipality they are now in a holding pattern for a building permit they paid for last month.
When asked if he regularly gets permits in the 26-day range, Mr Clinton said, “no”.
