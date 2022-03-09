After a strong debut season in the aged pacers category, Dreamfair Zenfire blew away the competition in 2021 for owners Everett and Ryan MacLeod of Souris.
The five-year-old mare led the country in wins with 17 in just 26 starts, compared with most of her competitors who raced more than 40 times. She also tied for the third-most wins in North America.
“I’ll never know another horse like her,” Everett said. “We never expected her to be like this.”
Dreamfair Zenfire also set the Charlottetown Driving Park track record for aged pacers in the Birthplace of Confederation Series during Old Home Week, with a mark of 1:52.3.
That was also the fastest time in Canada last year in that category on a half-mile track, according to Standardbred Canada statistics. The national governing body also says she’s one of the two fastest pacing mares ever on the east coast.
Everett, the senior MacLeod in a father-and-son ownership team, said watching her set the track record was something he’ll never forget.
The pair bought Dreamfair Zenfire for $20,000 in Ontario in 2020. Earlier this year, they turned down an offer of $45,000 US, which is nearly $57,000 Canadian under current exchange rates.
It shows just how much the horse has surpassed what was expected when the MacLeods bought her, despite being smaller than many of her competitors. Everett described her as a medium-size horse.
“I’d like to keep her here while she’s still racing well. I’d like to keep her for a breeding mare,” he said.
He added a huge part of her success is due to trainer-driver Marc Campbell, one of PEI’s best drivers and a three-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner.
“Marc is pretty good around his horses. He just loves her,” Everett said.
He had no idea Dreamfair Zenfire was in the running for winningest horse in the country until a few weeks before Christmas when he happened to visit the Standardbred Canada website and saw she was tied for second. A win in her final start on December 18 sealed the top spot.
“It’s pretty nerve-wracking. You expect her to do well. If you had a mediocre horse, that’s totally different. But when you have a top-end horse and it’s going, you expect them to win all the time, but it’s not going to happen.”
