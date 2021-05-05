Relay for Life is just one of many activities the leadership class at Souris Regional is embracing this year.
The Grade 11/12 split class opened registrations for their team event earlier this week with a video appeal to their fellow students.
“Our goal is to have 50 students from Grades 7-12 register and be out in the community fundraising,” teacher advisor Karen Aucoin Smith said.
Students will be out and about selling luminaries.
Luminaries are lights that are placed in special bags with messages of remembrance and honour written on them for loved ones who have had or are experiencing cancer. The luminaries are a huge part of both the fundraising aspect and the support side of the relay.
This is the first year Souris Regional has participated in the relay.
Although Public Health regulations will not allow for the typical hours-long event where teams take turns walking the track to honour their pledges there will be an hour-long event on May 28.
Some in-house fundraising initiatives will also be carried out to help raise the students’ $1,000 goal.
Leadership students are expected to perform 20 hours of volunteer work as part of the curriculum, but it has been tough to find opportunities this year.
“Typically they would do the Farmer’s Appreciation Dinner and Go Play after-school program and lots of things that haven’t happened at all,” Ms Aucoin-Smith said.
Even so they have rallied to find other projects both in the school and the community at large. Those include a clothing drive and a food drive.
Information on the Souris Regional Relay for Life team can be found at https://support.cancer.ca/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLY_NW_even_?fr_id=27792&pg=entry&s_qkey=www.google.ca
