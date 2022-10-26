Beverly harris

Six Island Seniors have been awarded the Senior Islander of the Year for 2022 including Beverley Harris of Souris. The awards celebrate the work of Island seniors in areas like volunteering, artistic achievement, leadership, mentorship, fundraising, community participation and career achievement. Submitted photo

Beverley Harris worked with many elderly people for 40 years as a resident care worker at Colville Manor and MacIntyre House in Souris, and continues to lend her musical talents to local seniors’ activities in retirement.

The Souris resident was surprised and honoured to be named one of six Senior Islanders of the Year recently by the provincial seniors’ secretariat.

