Six Island Seniors have been awarded the Senior Islander of the Year for 2022 including Beverley Harris of Souris. The awards celebrate the work of Island seniors in areas like volunteering, artistic achievement, leadership, mentorship, fundraising, community participation and career achievement. Submitted photo
Beverley Harris worked with many elderly people for 40 years as a resident care worker at Colville Manor and MacIntyre House in Souris, and continues to lend her musical talents to local seniors’ activities in retirement.
The Souris resident was surprised and honoured to be named one of six Senior Islanders of the Year recently by the provincial seniors’ secretariat.
Unfortunately, she was sick and couldn’t attend the award ceremony, but the recognition means a great deal all the same.
In her four decades as an RCW, 33 full-time and a few more years as a casual after retiring, Ms Harris found it a very rewarding career.
“If you could be some help in their everyday life and make them happy, that’s what your reward was,” she said of caring for residents. “I enjoyed every bit of it.”
She kept working at MacIntyre House right up until last winter. Her health care career included working in addictions and home care.
Ms Harris said she always enjoyed what she did and most of the time, it didn’t feel like she was going to work.
The mother of two and grandmother to three continues to perform music on guitar and vocals at every opportunity, describing it as a big part of her life. She also plays a bit of piano.
“Music is everything to me,” she said. “It was always part of my life because my mom and dad were musical too.”
She used to play at the manor and continues to perform at Souris Silver Threads Club events and local ceilidhs. She is also part of the Kingsboro Baptist Church choir.
“You feel like you’re helping people out, especially at benefit concerts and things like that,” she said of the importance of playing at local events. “Music is an outlet to help you feel good and help other people feel good. That’s why I like it. If you’re feeling down, just get the guitar out and it helps.”
Ms Harris has lost count of the number of years since she joined the Silver Threads Club. Aside from the music, she enjoys the group activities like helping other seniors at Christmas, health exercises and the social element.
According to the award citation, her peers say she is “a friend to everyone, modelling compassion and care.”
