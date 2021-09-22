Tina Peters-White isn't convinced by assurances that run-off issues she is experiencing will be gone once groundwork next to her Souris home is complete.
When remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through PEI on September 2 Ms Peters-White watched her basement flood with water.
This was the first time the homeowner's basement flooded.
Run-off from a construction site next door where Main Street Pharmasave is being built is the culprit.
Ms Peters-White has been told it is a temporary problem that will be alleviated once site work begins this week.
“I get that,” she says, hoping what’s going to happen in the future is not what is happening in the present.
“But at this point I just don’t want water in my (clay) basement," she said, noting it wasn't an issue previously.
Ms Peters-White's family has lived in the dwelling for 16 years and she is worried about her foundation.
“I’m not investing a whole bunch of money in this house, I’m only expecting to be here for another two years,” she said.
“I understand once the construction is done my problem will likely be gone. It is a little disappointing that nothing more was done to avoid the problem in the first place.”
A ditch was dug a week after the first time water seeped into her basement but it filled capacity Saturday after it rained during a thunder and lightning storm.
“Unfortunately, there has been a couple of pretty serious rain events during the construction phase of this project,” Souris Chief Administrative Officer Shelley LaVie said.
“I got the call the evening of the hurricane during the heavy rain that muddy water was running off the construction site into neighbouring properties. I immediately contacted the applicant who sent someone to the property that evening,” Ms LaVie said.
Ms Peters-White was immediately provided with a sump pump and has had to use it a few times since.
Meanwhile another neighbour, Julie Conway, hasn’t had any water come into her basement, but it is pooling in her yard and driveway where it hasn’t before.
Her main concern is the additional volume of water running down Belle Avenue, in particular on the sidewalk in front of her home.
There has always been some runoff there but it has been excessive since construction began.
Ms Conway operates a hair salon out of her home and each years has to spend time diverting water during run-off events to keep the sidewalk from flooding and freezing.
She too is hopeful the issue will disappear once the site construction is complete.
“I guess it is wait and see now,” Ms Conway said.
Neither the town or the developer were able to provide a copy of the site plan to show specifics of run-off.
However, Ms LaVie said the company did a survey of the area to capture how and where water will flow.
Both Ms LaVie and spokesperson for Landfest Andrew MacCormack, the developer, said the design includes drainage plans for runoff. Some of the water is directed into storm drains, however some water will be diverted onto Belle Avenue from the construction site.
