Residents surrounding a new development on Main Street, Souris are looking for guarantees there will be an adequate buffer between them and the business.
Joan Fraser lives on a property butting up against the border of the property, now occupied by a Robin’s Coffee Shop. A new retail space will be built to house Souris Pharmasave and a smaller Robin’s take-out and drive-thru.
“I don’t want headlights, morning or night,” she said, pointing out her home is in line with staff parking at the back.
Ms Fraser said she has had issues with garbage from the current Robin’s operation since she moved there so she was somewhat relieved when she heard the trash bins will be in their own enclosure once the new development is finished.
Ms Fraser was one of four area residents who attended the Souris Town Council meeting on May 10 when council unanimously approved a development permit for the new build. It will be situated on the corner of Main Street and Belle Avenue.
Julie Conway, a resident of Belle Avenue suggested a fence would be best between the back of the parking lot and the closest house.
The motion was passed with the conditions a fence and/or shrubs will be added as a barrier.
There is quite a substantial elevation change between the pharmacy property and some of the adjacent residences, said Andrew MacCormack who represented the developer Landfest Ltd at the meeting.
“It is looking more and more like a retaining wall will be (along the back of the staff parking area),” he said.
“That will offer more or less of a buffer.”
The company has also committed to adding shrubbery along parts of the border to act as a sound barrier.
Though they aren't sure about the specifics of the barrier, Mr MacCormack said they will take all concerns into consideration.
The parking lot entrance to the development onto Belle Avenue is a concern for Frank Ahlering who owns Shanty Stay (accommodations) across the street.
Currently there is no access to Belle Avenue from the parking lot. Mr Ahlering said having that opening will create more traffic flow on the narrow street occupied by not only residents, but also his estimated 2,000 visitors per year.
Mayor Joanne Dunphy predicts early morning coffee shop traffic won’t be an issue on Belle Avenue.
Customers, she said, will likely continue to use the Main Street entrance.
“It is an issue with the area in that it is a small town but I would say this is your commercial core and I do sympathize,” Mr MacCormack said.
“I wish the lot was flat and bigger and had a huge buffer, but they are really trying to maximize the frontage on Main Street for their business and funnel the traffic safely for the two businesses,” Mr MacCormack said.
Councillor Frankie Chaisson can attest to living beside a drive-thru. He said he understands the concerns shared by residents.
Without the eight-foot fence between his property and the Tim Hortons’ drive-thru coming off Chapel Street there would be no privacy for his family.
“I don’t think people are hard to get along with,” Coun Chaisson said. “They just want to keep their privacy.”
Councillor Kenny Peters was absent from the meeting.
The project is expected to be completed by February 2022.
