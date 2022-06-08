It has been decades since throngs of youngsters headed to the Souris Show Hall to enjoy a Saturday afternoon matinee and even longer since the Benevolent Irish Society put on a St Partick’s Day theatre production.
But this summer there will be an abundance of talented entertainers take the stage of the 132-year-old building located at 5 Church Avenue.
Souris Show Hall Foundation board member Judy Burke said they are excited about the future and they want that passion to flow throughout the community.
The 146 seat theatre has had a number of renovations over the past few years, including a rebuilt stage, new second-hand seats from the Confederation Centre, new washroom facilities, some roof repairs and a major facelift to the entrance lobby.
Ms Burke said improvements yet to come include heating and the purchase of sound equipment.
“The goal is to run a successful summer season to be able to continue with improvements,” she said.
The June lineup includes Scott Parsons in a Small Halls gig and Fiddlers Sons in a concert sponsored by the Silver Threads Club.
An open mic event hosted by Louise MacKinnon will be held at the end of the month.
The lineup in July and August includes Lennie Gallant, Gadelle, the Mi’kmaq Heritage Actors, Nick Doneff, Shane Pendergast, Kelley Mooney and a number of other local artists.
A little further down the line they hope to have it function as a cinema once again with the purchase of a digital projector, but for now the focus is on the next few months, Ms Burke said, noting community involvement is key to future success.
Volunteers are needed in several capacities including helping out with the shows or someone with carpentry skills who could pitch in with minor upgrades.
“If someone calls we will find something for them to do,” she added.
