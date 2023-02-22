Souris Firefighters Association is partnering with Souris Credit Union to set up a community fridge in the town.
Souris Town Council passed a motion in February to approve a development permit for the building to be located on Credit Union property adjacent to the firehall.
A permit was approved earlier this year, but it came back to council because the location was changed.
The new site will allow electricity from the firehall to be used for the initiative and the building will be in range of the Credit Union’s outside surveillance cameras.
Prior to the vote Councillor Kim Outhouse suggested the motion be amended slightly to include the town’s cooperation. Because the firehall is a town building the electric bill is paid by the town.
Fire Chief Donnie Aitken said a power cord will run from the firehall to the cupboard which will have a fridge and small heater.
Mr Aitken also requested council formally accept two new firefighters to the department’s roster. Sarah Flynn and Max Cahill, two of the 11 who applied, were chosen for the positions.
While it is written in the town’s bylaws that formal approval must come from council, members of the fire department initially choose the applicants.
Mr Aitken also gave an update on 15 generators the province handed out to the fire department last fall.
“We have some in storage if there is someone that needs one, but others we have spread around the area,” he said, explaining they are keeping an eye out for anyone with a CPAP Machine or oxygen tank who may benefit from one.
The Silver Threads Seniors Club and Harbourview Training Centre in the town, Families East Family Resource Centre in Souris West and Souris Striders Ski Lodge on Souris Line Road all received generators.
During the Hurricane Fiona power outage Harbourview, which operates a bakery, lost all its refrigerated supplies that were on-site.
In other council news a motion was passed regarding a federal funding application that could bring $3 million in upgrades to the Eastern Kings Sportsplex.
The deadline to apply for the Green and Inclusive Community Building Program is February 28.
The funding model would provide 80 per cent of the $3 million.
Councillor Outhouse said there is a fundraising committee in development with representatives from communities around the region who have committed to help raise the other 20 per cent and in fact are already looking for a place to deposit donations. Council passed the motion unanimously.
