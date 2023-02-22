Community fridge

A community fridge and cupboard will be built on Souris Credit Union property next to the Souris Fire Hall. 

Souris Firefighters Association is partnering with Souris Credit Union to set up a community fridge in the town.

Souris Town Council passed a motion in February to approve a development permit for the building to be located on Credit Union property adjacent to the firehall. 

