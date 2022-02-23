court

Helen Jeanette Monahan of Souris was convicted on two charges of violating the Public Health Act in Georgetown Provincial Court on February 17.

She was fined $4,000 for twice violating Covid public health measures. There was a $1,500 fine for going unmasked in a Souris business on November 7, and a $2,500 fine for entering a Souris business requiring a vaccine passport on December 31 without a valid Vax Pass.

The sentence came down after Ms Monahan defended herself at trial.

The first offence took place about 1:30 pm on November 7. Witnesses called by the Crown included an RCMP officer who obtained CCTV video of an unmasked woman in the business which he identified as the defendant, the manager of the business, and a fellow customer who encountered Ms Monahan without a mask.

The second offence took place at 10:30 am on December 31. Witnesses included the president of the board, who was screening Vax Passes for people entering the building, and the general manager. The president said Ms Monahan handed her a paper that did not resemble the province’s Vax Pass. It looked like it had been photocopied numerous times, the date of vaccination was hand-written and the logo was in the wrong place.

In both cases, RCMP were later called.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Leviticus
Leviticus

So they've thrown the book at this Souris woman. Not one step taken though against the Amish, who I constantly see in Sobey's, the Atlantic Superstore and other places without masks and definitely without vax passes. I told one Amish man standing behind me in Sobey's to put a mask over his face or get out. I called the RCMP and they were unwilling to do anything. So regular citizens are dealt with severely, with the full cooperation of the police - but the Amish are not. Who issued them this blanket pass? Dr. Heather Morrison? Dennis King?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.