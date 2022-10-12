Air Cadets

Air Cadet League of Canada member Mike Wedge congratulates Captain Kaitlyn Slade who recently assumed command of 327 Southern Kings Air Cadet Squadron from outgoing Commanding Officer Captain Ross Davies. Submitted photo

After two years of operational challenges resulting from COVID-19, 327 Southern Kings Air Cadets will parade in-person again at the Montague Regional High School. The squadron meets at the school on Wednesday from 6:15 to 9:15 pm.

“Part of the cadet experience is being together in uniform with your friends and participating in activities like flying and survival training. It’s been hard to have these experiences virtually. Cadets did their best, but it’s great to be back to in-person operations,” Guy Albert, chair of the Squadron sponsoring committee, said.

