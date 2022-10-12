Air Cadet League of Canada member Mike Wedge congratulates Captain Kaitlyn Slade who recently assumed command of 327 Southern Kings Air Cadet Squadron from outgoing Commanding Officer Captain Ross Davies. Submitted photo
After two years of operational challenges resulting from COVID-19, 327 Southern Kings Air Cadets will parade in-person again at the Montague Regional High School. The squadron meets at the school on Wednesday from 6:15 to 9:15 pm.
“Part of the cadet experience is being together in uniform with your friends and participating in activities like flying and survival training. It’s been hard to have these experiences virtually. Cadets did their best, but it’s great to be back to in-person operations,” Guy Albert, chair of the Squadron sponsoring committee, said.
As 327 Squadron returns this fall, they do so under new leadership. In June, the squadron had a change of command and Captain Kaitlyn Slade replaces Captain Ross Davies as the Commanding Officer.
“A change in command is a significant event for a cadet unit. We extend thanks to Captain Ross for his contribution and pledge of support to the new Commanding Officer,” Mr Albert said.
As part of the efforts to rebuild, the sponsoring committee will hold information sessions to share with the public the unique opportunities the Air Cadet program provides local youth and the larger Southern Kings community.
An information session for interested community leaders, adults, parents, organizations and businesses will be held on October 18 at 3 to 4 pm or 7 to 8 pm at the Branch #8 Legion home at 15 Douses Road. Contact Mr Albert at 327aircadetssc@gmail.com for more information. Members of the public are invited to attend.
First established in Montague in 1941 as 327 Squadron, and reconstituted in 1983, the Air Cadet Program in Southern Kings provides area youth with lifetime opportunities that develop leadership, citizenship, and self-confidence.
Air Cadets is a dynamic program for Canadians aged 12 to 18. Cadets participate in exciting and challenging activities that can’t be experienced anywhere else. Cadets learn about aviation, aircrew survival, and how to fly.
The squadron’s official sponsors are Branch #8 of the Royal Canadian Legion, and the Montague Lions Club. Office accommodations are provided by St Andrew’s Lodge (Masons) at Main Street South. Individuals interested in more information on joining cadets can email 327air@cadets.gc.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.